Shopper immediately regrets caving to harmful trend to fulfill fashion dreams: 'Kicking rocks rn'

"I just wanted to be a little teacup," wrote one TikTok creator (@skunkhead) on a video. Unfortunately, they used fast fashion to fulfill their "teacup" dreams but failed due to poor dress construction.

As the video shows, the dress from Forever 21 is obviously uneven, causing the OP to write in the captions "wtf do I do." Characterized by the rapid production of high volumes of clothes, fast fashion isn't known for its quality products or unique styles. As a result, you can often see a decline in quality.

Aesthetic issues such as an uneven trim aren't the only problems, as such items are highly responsible for overflowing textile waste in landfills. The typical fast production cycle puts sometimes life-threatening pressure on overworked and underpaid staff in foreign countries. As much as $11.85 billion of unpaid wages was owed to garment workers in 2021, according to the Clean Clothes Campaign. As the University of Washington reports, a garment worker in Bangladesh makes less than $3 per day.

Since the apparel doesn't last long, some people are prone to throwing it away when it becomes worn out. However, even if the items aren't in good enough condition to give a loved one for hand-me-downs or get money back, there are other ways to upcycle worn fabric. Consider taking that worn or torn garment and adding it to a quilt, an apron, or weaving it into new textile.

How can you avoid the purchase mistake Skunk made? Focus on brands that make better-quality clothing and more sustainable choices. Uniqlo plans to have 50% of its product materials come from recycled items by 2030 and has already started doing so. Then, there is the Girlfriend Collective, a company using recycled nylon and polyester from nets, plastic bottles, and other waste to create activewear.

The news about Forever 21 was surprising to one commenter who stated, "I didn't know f21 was fast fashion. Kicking rocks rn."

Regarding the dress' appearance, one person wrote, "Please that's not even close to even." However, if the OP wants to save the dress instead of returning it, they can take one commenter's advice to "rip off the two black ribbons in the middle, then...just adjust the neckline."

