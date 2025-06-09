Driver shares photo of 'awful' scene after returning to parking garage: 'This is the stuff of nightmares'

A devastated driver sparked outrage online after sharing images of their damaged electric vehicle. According to the original poster, someone keyed their Ford Mustang Mach-E while it was parked in a garage.

The long scratch spanned the length of the entire back door, which Redditors estimated would cost the owner about $1,000 to fix. However, some users believed the repairs could cost even more since the doors will have to be repainted.

Redditors in the r/MachE forum were frustrated for the OP and couldn't believe someone would purposely damage an EV.

"Wow. That's awful," responded one user. "Some people are so ridiculous."

"This is the stuff of nightmares!" added another Redditor. "People really suck."

Unfortunately, instances like this are not isolated. Other EV owners have shared similar stories of vandalism.

These harmful acts are not only frustrating and costly for EV owners but also discouraging for potential EV adopters. As more cases of EV vandalism pop up, other drivers are less likely to make the switch to an electric vehicle, which is essential in reducing the reliance on dirty energy.

Although the manufacturing process of building EV batteries and vehicles generates pollution, it's nowhere near the amount of pollution created by gas-powered cars. To put this in context, transitioning to EVs digs up millions of tons of minerals compared to the billions of tons of dirty energy being dug up to fuel gas-powered vehicles.

While it may seem daunting to make the switch, driving an EV isn't just good for the environment. You can also save a significant amount of money down the line thanks to your EV. In fact, you can save $1,500 a year on gas and maintenance. Plus, some EV models qualify for a $7,500 tax credit.

For homeowners who have solar panels, those savings can be even higher. With solar energy, you'll be able to generate your own electricity to charge your EV, reducing costs and your household's environmental footprint. If you're looking to go solar, EnergySage makes it easy to compare installation costs.

Redditors continued to discuss the growing problem of EV vandalism and potential solutions for the OP.

"If it's not deep you can fix it with polishing," wrote one user. "If you pass your nail and you feel it or it gets stuck you are in for big money like others said."

