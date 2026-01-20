EV driver shares experience after massively upgrading garage with fast charger: 'I was charging within 5 minutes'

For drivers covering 12,000 miles annually, that's saving you $800 to $1,200 each year.

One Ford Mustang Mach-E owner demonstrated how installing a home charger can transform the EV ownership experience — and save big bucks in the process.

The scoop

The Mach-E owner shared their experience installing an Emporia Level 2 charger through Qmerit to the r/MachE subreddit. The installation took just over an hour, and the total cost came to $250 for the permit after a three-week wait for the appointment.

Photo Credit: Reddit

"Downloaded the Emporia app and I was charging within 5 minutes. Great experience!" they wrote.

Home charging is, without a doubt, one of the biggest financial advantages of EV ownership. Public fast charging can cost $0.40 to $0.60 per kilowatt-hour in many areas, whereas home electricity usually runs between $0.10 to $0.15 per kilowatt-hour.

💡Get instant quotes to save hundreds with an EV charger

In the market for a home EV charger? Qmerit makes it easy to get instant quotes on Level 2 charging stations that can save you hundreds of dollars per year. To get an instant estimate, just answer a few questions about your garage and electrical panel. Within a few days, Qmerit will contact you with a final proposal from a certified installer, and their expert electricians make the process a breeze from there. Get Started The Cool Down may receive a commission on signups made through links on this page, but we only promote partners we vet and believe in. For more cool tips like this one, check out our solutions marketplace here

For drivers covering 12,000 miles annually, that's saving you $800 to $1,200 each year.

If you're interested in installing a Level 2 charger at home, Qmerit can help with free estimates for charger installations after answering just a few questions about your electrical panel and garage setup. They handle the entire process, from initial assessment through to the final install.

A Level 2 charger delivers roughly 25 miles of range per hour of charging — compared to just three to five miles per hour from a standard 120-volt outlet — meaning you can charge overnight and start each day with a full battery.

How it's helping

Home charging eliminates trips to public charging stations, saving time and money as well as reducing range anxiety.

FROM OUR PARTNER Stay warm all winter long with the Apple of intelligent space heaters Kelvin is the Apple of space heaters, designed for energy efficiency and maximum comfort. It's completely silent and intelligently controlled, with setup taking just 5 minutes. Built from premium materials like aluminum and glass, Kelvin works beautifully as a full-home heating system or as the perfect solution for that one room that never feels warm enough. Learn More

Installing a home charger and charging during off-peak hours when renewable energy sources contribute more to the grid can also cut your energy output further, reducing your home's pollution from vehicle ownership.

Smart upgrades that slash monthly energy bills

Pairing your setup with the power of home solar can also reduce or eliminate the cost of charging your vehicle altogether, and Solar Explorer can help you understand your options and connect with trusted partners to simplify the process.

‣ EnergySage can help you save up to $10,000 on installations by curating competitive bids from local installers

‣ Not ready to spend up front? Palmetto's $0-down LightReach solar leasing program can lower your utility rate by up to 20%

‣ TCD's Solar Explorer makes it easy to access exclusive offers from preferred partners

What everyone's saying

Fellow EV owners praised the original poster's setup and shared their own experiences.

"Emporia makes a great unit. I have two classics and they've been rock solid and integrate with Home Assistant if you're also a nerd," one commenter wrote.

"I got the same one, and it is being installed Friday," noted another commenter.

"We love ours as well," a third person added about their Emporia charger.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.