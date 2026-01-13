EV driver shares candid thoughts after receiving free garage upgrades to charge car: 'I didn't pay a dime'

One Ford Mustang Mach-E owner detailed their experience installing a Level 2 home charger, revealing how the setup transformed their charging routine and eliminated costs through a manufacturer program.

The scoop

The poster shared their journey on Reddit's r/MachE forum, explaining how Ford's Power Promise initiative covered the installation through Qmerit.

"I recently bought two Ford Mustang Mach-E's and love them," they wrote. "The process was through Qmerit, and it took approximately three weeks from getting assigned an installer to the install being complete."

Photo Credit: Reddit



Photo Credit: Reddit



The installation involved running 70 feet of wiring from their electrical panel to the garage, plus installing a 60-amp breaker.

💡Get instant quotes to save hundreds with an EV charger

In the market for a home EV charger? Qmerit makes it easy to get instant quotes on Level 2 charging stations that can save you hundreds of dollars per year. To get an instant estimate, just answer a few questions about your garage and electrical panel. Within a few days, Qmerit will contact you with a final proposal from a certified installer, and their expert electricians make the process a breeze from there. Get Started The Cool Down may receive a commission on signups made through links on this page, but we only promote partners we vet and believe in. For more cool tips like this one, check out our solutions marketplace here

"Ford paid for everything on the install. I didn't pay a dime," they added. "Qmerit customer service was also great, and I'm super satisfied with my experience."

Qmerit offers homeowners free estimates for charger installations, and you just have to answer a few questions about your electrical panel and garage.

How it's helping

Home charging can bring you massive savings compared to public charging stations. While public fast chargers usually cost 40-60 cents per kilowatt-hour, home electricity averages just 17 cents per kWh nationwide.

For a vehicle that requires 75 kWh to fully charge, that's $12.75 at home versus $30-45 at a public station — saving $920-1,720 annually for a typical driver.

FROM OUR PARTNER Stay warm all winter long with the Apple of intelligent space heaters Kelvin is the Apple of space heaters, designed for energy efficiency and maximum comfort. It's completely silent and intelligently controlled, with setup taking just 5 minutes. Built from premium materials like aluminum and glass, Kelvin works beautifully as a full-home heating system or as the perfect solution for that one room that never feels warm enough. Learn More

Home solar can be a powerful partner as well, potentially eliminating your charging costs entirely. The TCD Solar Explorer connects you with trusted installers in your area, saving up to $10,000 in the process.

The Solar Explorer also features $0-down subscription options that could slash your utility rates by 20%. Palmetto's LightReach program helps you lock in these low energy rates, and another Solar Explorer partner, EnergySage, provides tools to help capture incentives and compare bids.

What everyone's saying

People in the comments were eager to share their two cents regarding home charging.

"Those are beautiful!!! And no kidding the charger deal is a winner. I just purchased a used 2021 Select (which I LOVE) and an Emporia charger for home," one person noted.

"Pretty disappointing that they started offering this only a month or two after I bought mine and paid for the install myself," another user lamented.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.



