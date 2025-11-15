New EV owner details unexpected benefit after first days on the road: 'Makes it taste even sweeter'

A Redditor took to the site to celebrate their first-ever EV purchase and break down the perks they'd noticed since buying it.

Posting in the r/MachE subreddit, they shared that they purchased a 2025 Ford Mustang Mach-E All Wheel Drive ER, and they've been thrilled with it thus far.

"Picked up my new 2025 Premium AWD ER in star white a few days ago," they said, including a photo. "Absolutely loving it so far. Free charging at work makes it taste even sweeter."

Photo Credit: Reddit

Owning an EV is an absolutely fantastic way to directly contribute to the fight against our warming planet and also save yourself quite a bit of money in the process. Traditional combustion engine cars all produce pollution in the form of carbon dioxide, and they produce benzene, a known carcinogen with links to leukemia, blood disorders, and infertility.

Cars account for 31% of all carbon dioxide pollution in the United States alone, and a typical vehicle releases 4.6 tons of carbon dioxide each year, according to the EPA.

While there is some pollution in the production of EVs, most notably in the mining of the metals used in batteries, over the lifespan of the car, using an EV is far more environmentally friendly than driving a gas-powered vehicle. Because EVs have fewer moving parts than a typical combustion vehicle, you also save big on annual repairs and maintenance.

Commenters welcomed the proud EV owner to the club.

"Congrats & welcome to the famil-E!" one said. "The black & white looks super sick. Enjoy!!!"

"Congratulations!" said another. "Welcome to the FAM!"

