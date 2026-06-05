Trash collector warns households not to leave food waste caddies in direct sun: 'Flies, maggots, and everything'

"Put it in a bag, even a newspaper is perfectly fine."

As more households in England receive food waste caddies through the government's Simpler Recycling rollout, one refuse collector is asking residents to make one small change on collection day.

Where you leave the caddy can make an unpleasant smell even worse.

What happened?

Ashley, a refuse collector who posts on social media as a "binfluencer," shared a video on his The No1 Binman (@theno1.binman) TikTok account to warn households about leaving food waste caddies in direct sunlight.

He said residents should place the containers in the shade whenever possible, explaining that heat can make the contents far more unpleasant.

He said caddies left in the sun effectively "cook the food inside them again," which can lead to strong odors and, when the lid is open, attract "flies, maggots, and everything."

Ashley also advised people to wrap food waste before putting it into the caddy, suggesting bags or even newspaper as a simple fix.

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A number of commenters on the video expressed frustration in adjusting to the new system.

Some said they were not going to keep moving the caddy to stay in the shade, while others argued that food waste bins are already inconvenient and that reliable collection matters more.

"The sun moves," one said bluntly.

Why does it matter?

Caddies that become foul-smelling or attract pests may be less likely to be used properly.

The government's Simpler Recycling policy is meant to create a more consistent waste and recycling system across the country. Under the Environment Act 2021, weekly food waste collections are being mandated so households have a regular way to dispose of kitchen scraps before they become a bigger nuisance.

Keeping a caddy out of direct sun or lining it may help reduce odors, mess, and complaints, while leaving collection crews with fewer sticky, overflowing, or insect-filled containers to handle on their rounds.

What can I do?

Place your food waste caddy in a shaded spot on collection day whenever possible. Avoiding long periods of direct sun may help keep temperatures down and reduce odors.

Ashley recommended bagging food waste or wrapping it in newspaper before throwing it away. Keeping scraps contained can make the caddy easier to clean and help prevent lingering odors after collection.

The government has said weekly pickups are meant to help households "frequently dispose of bad-smelling food waste," and that all residents will receive "a comprehensive and consistent set of waste and recycling services" through Simpler Recycling.

"Please stop putting your food waste caddies directly in the sun the whole time… Put it in a bag, even a newspaper is perfectly fine. The smell goes when we empty it," Ashley said.

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