Proud homeowner shares before-and-after photos after transforming their garden into a food forest: 'It's been a journey'

It's always rewarding to see progress in your garden, but one Western Australian homeowner's transformation has far surpassed their expectations.

In this Reddit post, the homeowner shared before-and-after photos of their garden, which had been completely transformed over the past 2 1/2 years from a patch of pea gravel and weeds into a thriving permaculture food forest.

Photo Credit: Reddit

The post highlighted the remarkable progress of the garden while offering insights into sustainable gardening.

"It's been a journey!" the homeowner said, sharing that they began by "improving the soil and planting fruit trees." Over time, they cultivated a diverse range of plants, with over 50 fruit trees now thriving in the garden alongside berry bushes, Mediterranean herbs, and native shrubs.

In the first six months, the homeowner started with around 10 fruit trees and gradually expanded, experimenting with a wide variety of plants to see what would thrive.

"I looked at the paths I found myself naturally taking around the yard and formalized them by mulching them," they explained. This allowed them to optimize the space while encouraging natural growth.

By the 18-month mark, the homeowner began refining the garden's microclimates, adapting their plant choices to fit various conditions such as dry shade or full Australian sun. They also added elements like a wildlife pond, fairy garden, and fire pit to make the space not only functional but also peaceful.

"[I've] added seating and benches around the garden so I have places to sit and watch the wildlife," they shared, emphasizing the importance of enjoying the space they had worked so hard to create.

The post resonated with many Redditors, with many eager to take on similar garden projects.

"What were the first steps? I'm so overwhelmed and wanting to do this too!" one commenter said.

Another user responded with practical advice, including the importance of using at least 70% native plants that are well-suited to the local ecosystem. The OP also encouraged beginners to experiment with green manure, mulch, and other soil-improvement techniques to build a healthy garden from the ground up.

Reactions to the post were overwhelmingly positive. Many expressed awe at the homeowner's progress and considered them a role model for anyone hoping to create their own sustainable garden.

"This is so cool!! Literally my dream," one Redditor wrote.

"Awesome growth with new trees for just 2.5 years!!!" another said.

One commenter summed it up perfectly: "This makes me happy."

