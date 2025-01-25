State enforces strict ban on common household item due to its harmful effect: 'Now an item of the past'

Oregon House Bill 2531, the final stage of which took effect Jan. 1, has changed household lighting in the state. "Fluorescent lamps are now an item of the past," KPIC reported.

The bill bans stores from selling or distributing pin-base compact fluorescent lamps and linear fluorescent tubes — those long lights commonly found in offices and schools. This follows last year's prohibition on screw-in and bayonet-base fluorescent bulbs.

The shift helps protect people and wildlife from mercury, a toxic substance in all fluorescent bulbs. When these lights break, mercury can escape as liquid or vapor, potentially harming internal organs and nervous systems in humans, fish, and other animals.

Many local businesses took action ahead of the deadline, pulling fluorescent products from their shelves before the new year began. The law includes civil penalties for violators, showing Oregon's commitment to protecting public health and the environment.

For residents, the switch brings plenty of perks. LED alternatives cost less to buy and operate than fluorescent bulbs and last years longer. They're mercury-free, making them safer for homes and workplaces.

The benefits stack up quickly, as LED bulbs also use up to 75% less electricity than fluorescents and can last 2-4 times longer. For a typical home, that means spending less on energy bills while changing bulbs less often. Small businesses and office buildings stand to save even more, since they typically use more lighting.

The transition to LEDs makes practical sense for everyone involved. The technology offers better light quality and more options than fluorescents ever could. Plus, LEDs' longer lifespans means fewer trips up ladders to change burnt-out bulbs.

The new law puts Oregon, among other states, at the forefront of protecting public health and the environment through smart lighting choices.

The bill was first introduced in 2023, and residents can find more details about HB 2531 on the state legislature's website.

