Shopper says 'life-changing' cotton flour sack towels have replaced their paper towels for good

"The best part is that they're so cheap, I don't really worry that they get stained and nasty."

Paper towels are convenient, but they can also turn into one of those small, recurring household costs that never go away. One shopper says they finally found a low-effort swap that made it much easier to use fewer disposables in the kitchen: 100% cotton flour sack towels cut into smaller squares.

The scoop

In a post on Reddit's r/Frugal forum, one user explained that they had been trying for years to cut back on paper towels without finding a replacement that felt just as simple to grab and use.

Their solution was straightforward: Buy flour sack towels, cut them into paper-towel-size pieces, and store the clean cloths in a bin under the sink.

The Redditor described the change as "life-changing," adding that the towels are "perfect and literally feel like paper towels." They also shared one key laundry tip: Avoid fabric softener and dryer sheets, since both can leave behind residue that can make cotton less absorbent over time.

Because the towels are washable and reusable, the setup functions a lot like a paper towel system — just without throwing each sheet away after one use. By keeping the clean cloths in a small bin under the sink, it's easy to take one whenever needed.

How it's helping

The biggest advantage is convenience combined with savings. Once the towels are purchased, they can be used again and again, helping cut down on repeat paper towel purchases.

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It can also make kitchen cleanup feel more manageable for people who want a practical middle ground rather than a perfect zero-waste routine. The towels can handle everyday spills, drying hands, and wiping counters, while still being easy to throw in the wash.

Even small swaps can add up when they replace items used every day, and cutting back on disposable paper goods can also reduce the resources needed to produce and transport them.

What everyone's saying

Commenters were largely enthusiastic, with many saying they use similar "unpaper towel" setups in their own homes. Several users also shared washing routines for dealing with tougher messes, especially grease.

"Honestly I have a spray bottle with soapy water and I just saturate my greasy towels with that before washing and it does a great job pre-treating," one user said.

"I love these, too. The best part is that they're so cheap, I don't really worry that they get stained and nasty," another commented.

Overall, the response was clear: For people looking to spend less and throw away less, a simple bin of reusable cotton cloths may be one of the easiest kitchen hacks to try.

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