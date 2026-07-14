Florida thunderstorm drops trees onto homes, snaps utility poles, and cuts power to thousands

Incoming storms could produce "penny-sized hail and wind gusts up to 60 mph."

Central Florida was hit by a fast-moving thunderstorm Saturday that knocked down trees, damaged houses, and cut power to thousands of people in and around Ocala.

Roads were obstructed in places, and debris was left strewn across the area after the storm passed.

What happened?

By Saturday evening, Ocala Fire Rescue and Ocala Electric Utility were dealing with extensive damage caused by the storm's high winds, WFLA reported.

Images later posted by the fire department showed neighborhood streets covered with branches and other debris, as well as at least two homes hit by fallen trees. Earlier in the day, at about 3:45 p.m., the department had alerted residents that incoming storms could produce "penny-sized hail and wind gusts up to 60 mph."

As crews worked around blocked roads and downed power lines, fire rescue told residents to keep clear of the worst-affected areas. Around 5 p.m., Ocala Electric Utility reported "significant power outages" and said it had begun an "all hands on deck response" to restore service.

A fallen tree that knocked out several utility poles caused some of the most severe damage to the city's electric system. In an update issued around 9 p.m., the utility said power was back in most affected areas, though multiple broken transmission poles meant some residents would wait longer for service to return.

Why does it matter?

Storm damage like this creates immediate dangers for residents and emergency crews alike. Falling trees can crush roofs and vehicles, while downed power lines can leave streets and yards hazardous long after the rain has passed. Even when no injuries are reported, cleanup can take days and leave neighborhoods cut off from their normal routines.

More intense extreme weather events threaten lives and livelihoods by disrupting electricity, transportation, housing, and access to essential services. Power outages can put medically vulnerable people at risk, spoil food and medication, shut down local businesses, and drive up repair and insurance costs.

What's being done?

Local crews moved quickly on Saturday to clear debris and reopen roads, while fire rescue continued to ask residents not to enter places where downed lines and storm damage were still being addressed, according to WFLA.

More broadly, clean backup power options can help households stay safer during outages and stronger infrastructure is becoming more important as communities face more disruptive weather.

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