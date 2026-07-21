Florida man gets out of jail, and deputies say his tarantula collection had been stolen and sold

Authorities say several spiders are missing, with reported losses in the hundreds of dollars.

Deputies in Marion County say a Florida man got back from jail and found that his tarantula collection was gone.

Authorities say several spiders are missing, with reported losses in the hundreds of dollars.

What happened?

WCJB reported that Stephanie Lauren Brooks, a Marion County woman, is facing stolen-property and petit-theft charges in Marion County after investigators said a man returned from Marion County Jail and discovered his tarantulas were missing.

Investigators said the man was later told by relatives that Brooks had allegedly taken the spiders and sold them while he was away.

The missing animals included a golden knee choco tarantula and a striped devil tarantula, and the victim reported nearly $600 in losses, WCJB reported.

According to the Marion County Sheriff's Office, a child witness said Brooks got rid of the tarantulas because of safety concerns and because she could not afford them. Deputies said Brooks also told investigators she sold the spiders because they were dying, while acknowledging that they belonged to the man.

The case remains under investigation.

Why does it matter?

Exotic animals are living beings with specific care requirements, and disruptions in that care can quickly become a welfare issue.

Rare pets often demand significant time, money, and upkeep.

Situations like this can also create safety concerns when animals are moved, sold, or rehomed without proper planning or disclosure.

Animal care can become fragile when households are under financial strain or stress. Whether the issue was cost, fear, or neglect, the reported outcome appears to have been the same: The animals were removed from the person who owned them and sold without authorization.

What's being done?

Cases involving pets, especially exotic animals, can be more complicated than standard theft reports because investigators may need to determine where the animals were sold, confirm ownership, and assess whether any additional welfare concerns are involved. That can make recovery more difficult if the animals have already changed hands.

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