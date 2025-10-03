Homeowner dismayed by HOA's actions in wake of devastating hurricane: 'It doesn't feel legal'

One Florida homeowner who already suffered through a hurricane later had their problems compounded by an apparently dishonest, or at least irresponsible, homeowners association.

After six months of conflict with their HOA, they posted on r/HOA for advice.

"I live in Florida near the coast. During the last hurricane season, every unit flooded with storm surge and had roof damage from wind," the original poster explained.

According to the OP, they pay $1,400 per month to their HOA, and the association is in charge of all the repairs needed to get their home back in a livable state.

"It has been 6 months since the hurricanes and we barely have had any repairs done," said the OP. "We still have unfinished walls, no doors, no appliances, no kitchen, no sinks, no floors."

The OP also said that their roof is still damaged, water damage on their ceilings is growing, and the wiring on their first floor is corroded. The few repairs that have been done, they say, have been done incorrectly. And they suspect that funds are being diverted to the HOA board members' pockets.

"We were billed around $20k each for a special assessment toward repairs and learned half of it went to 'HOA management' when we do not have a management company overseeing our board, it is only other members of the neighborhood," they said. "Many of us asked where this money went and we got no answers. … We are all tired of this. It doesn't feel legal."

Unfortunately, this homeowner is not alone in facing severe damage to their home from a natural disaster. In fact, this situation is only getting more common as the world gets hotter and extreme weather becomes more frequent and severe.

If you find yourself struggling to get your HOA to make necessary repairs or home upgrades, there are strategies you can use to make change happen. You can use the association's internal processes to get your way or even change the rules. Finding strength in numbers with your neighbors isn't a bad idea either.

That's what one commenter suggested to address the original poster's situation.

"Go to Every. Single. Meeting. There is always an election coming," they said. "Read. Your. Documents. Find out when the next election is, and get ready to run. Just like a real election talk to Owners (the voters!) you know and have support lined up. Remind them to show up/return ballots/return proxies with your name on them, etc."

