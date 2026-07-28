Florida deputy's DUI stop turns into kitten rescue, and Lil Billy gets a forever home

It was a kitten meowing from the far side of the highway.

In Marion County, Florida, an overnight DUI stop on U.S. 441 turned into something else entirely after a deputy heard a kitten crying from across the road.

What happened?

The noise came during a roadside DUI investigation shortly before 1 a.m. on Saturday, July 19. Cpl. Robert Young of the Marion County Sheriff's Office had pulled over a driver on U.S. 441 for allegedly speeding and failing to maintain a lane when he and public information officer Strong heard what the sheriff's office called a "faint sound," according to Guessing Headlights.

It was a kitten meowing from the far side of the highway. Young tried to catch him, but the kitten got away, so the deputy went back to finish the traffic stop.

As the investigation was ending, the kitten ran back toward U.S. 441, avoided the passing traffic, and wound up in a nearby ditch, where Strong found and rescued him.

Young kept the kitten overnight, and the tiny survivor soon became a favorite at the sheriff's office, earning the name Lil Billy because of his "adorable mustache."

Why does it matter?

A little kitten wandering around a highway could be really bad for the cat and anyone driving through that area. The officer went the extra mile to get that adorable kitty off the road, possibly preventing a major accident.

As more and more highways and other roads are built, crisscrossing the country and our neighborhoods, more and more creatures risk their lives to move around habitats that used to be free for them to roam.

What's being done?

After being brought to safety, the kitten stayed first with Young and his family, then found a permanent home with Cody, one of the sheriff's office's Evidence Property Technicians.

The Marion County Sheriff's Office also thanked Voices of Change Animal League in Ocala, a local animal welfare group, for providing supplies and support to help give the rescued cat a stable start.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips, smart advice, and a chance to earn $5,000 toward home upgrades. To see more stories like this one, change your Google preferences here.