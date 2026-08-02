Florida hoarding case amounts to 108 rescued pets as more dogs and cats emerge every day

"We need resources, we need adopters, we need fosters."

Rescuers in Martin County, Florida, have now taken in a staggering 108 dogs and cats tied to an animal hoarding case, and shelter staff say the total may still be increasing.

Even as more animals connected to the case continue to arrive, at least a dozen have already been adopted and found permanent homes, WPTV reported.

What's happening?

Adoptions are already underway for some of the pets from a Martin County hoarding case, but the Humane Society of the Treasure Coast is still receiving additional animals after the rescue count climbed well past 100, WPTV reported.

Sarah Fisher of the Humane Society of the Treasure Coast told the outlet that staff are still processing new arrivals as the situation continues to change. Fisher said, "Every single day more animals are coming forth from the same case. We do need a lot of help from the community. We need resources, we need adopters, we need fosters."

Before the rescued animals can be listed for adoption, the shelter is moving them through a detailed care process that includes spay-and-neuter surgeries, microchipping, and medical clearance.

Why does it matter?

Large-scale hoarding cases like these can put immediate strain on local shelters, especially when animals continue arriving over time rather than all at once. That leaves staff balancing emergency intake with daily care, veterinary treatment and the effort to place healthy animals into homes.

The Humane Society of the Treasure Coast said donations have continued to come in while staff work each day to prepare animals for adoption. The group also is urging members of the public to check out its website to see new listings of available animals.

The Humane Society of the Treasure Coast is a non-kill shelter, and claims to be the "only open access, no-kill animal welfare organization operation in Martin County."

But while many animals that complete the clearance process are being moved toward adoption, even more are becoming available once they are approved. Because the case is still unfolding, both the shelter's needs and the number of animals entering care are changing from day to day.

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