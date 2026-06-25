Mississippi floodwaters rise to rooftops as boat rescues follow tornado damage

"A lot of people have lost their home, vehicles, and pets."

Following storms and tornado damage in Mississippi, severe flooding appears to have submerged roads and left some neighborhoods focused on rescue efforts.

In a social media update, a content creator said water had risen to rooftop level in some places as residents rushed to get to safety.

What happened?

In a TikTok, Ty (@tyy_jayy26) said, "Alot of people have lost their home, vehicles, and pets. The flood waters are up to the roof in some areas, and bridges are flooded, no power and water for some folks."

#disaster #mississippi #pray ♬ original sound - The Family of Five @tyy_jayy26 Update:: I'm obviously not the news and I don't have footage of everything but alot of people have loss their home, vehicles, and pets.The flood waters are up to the roof in some areas and bridges are flooded, no power and water for some folks. The tornado did damage as well. Many people had to be rescued by boats from their homes.Send up prayers for everyone facing this weather and experiencing loss here in Mississippi. #tornado

The post also said, "The tornado did damage as well."

Replies to the video pointed to impacts in more than one community.

One commenter wrote, "They had to take a boat to get our grandma from her home."

Another added, "Same in Perkinston, my [heart] is broken."

Why does it matter?

Flooding and tornado damage can upend daily life in a matter of hours. When roads, bridges, and homes are underwater, families can lose their entire livelihoods, sense of selves, and access to emergency care.

Power and water outages can also create immediate health risks, especially for older adults, children, and anyone who relies on refrigerated medicine or electric medical equipment.

Extreme weather events are growing in number and frequency. They endanger lives and livelihoods by damaging homes, businesses, and public infrastructure. These events can also create repair bills, missed work, displacement, and the loss of pets or belongings.

What's being done?

The post indicates that some rescues were already underway by boat. That's one of the fastest ways to reach residents stranded by high water.

As the rain continues, the focus remains on getting people to safety and helping communities begin recovering after a disaster of this scale.

A commenter wrote, "My oldest Son and his family lived in Wiggins. Hope Everyone is okay."

Another said, "We live over by Sippi Steve's and man we lost power at 11 am and didn't get it back until midnight."

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