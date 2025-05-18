Infuriating image of neighborhood sign submerged in water sparks outrage online: 'This is a perfect example'

"I didn't want to have to deal with the issues."

As climate change fuels rising sea levels and more intense storms, homeowners across the U.S. — especially in states like Florida — are facing an uncomfortable truth: Many neighborhoods were not originally built to withstand the new normal.

A post shared to the r/MildlyInfuriating subreddit is sparking outrage after one user shared an image of a sign for a new neighborhood that was placed in front of a flood-prone Florida neighborhood.

Photo Credit: Reddit

The sign, which reads, "Maronda Homes, Coming Soon," sits in floodwater, casting doubt on whether this location is really the best one for a new neighborhood development.

"Volusia County (and most of Florida) has become extremely overdeveloped and this is a perfect example after hurricane Milton," the original poster said.

"These wetlands were perfect for water to drain into, I just find it insane that they build houses on them, they hit the market at 'low 500's!' And then unless you have flood insurance … you are out of luck."

From 2020 to 2023, Florida's population has grown by over 5.1% — that's more than 1 million new residents in the state. With a growing population, development companies have looked toward new horizons — namely, in areas that may not be ideal for the weather conditions Florida experiences.

Without the natural buffer of suitable living areas, even mild weather events can result in major flooding. And the burden of the damage often falls squarely on homeowners, with insurance companies racking up prices or altogether refusing coverage if a home is in an intense flooding zone.

Commenters on the post agreed with the sentiment of the original post, sharing their own stories and giving warnings against the new trend in Florida homes.

"Lived in Florida for the past 13 years. Sold my house in April. Finally found a new place in a new state and got out two days before Helene," one user wrote. "... I knew Florida gets hurricanes and storm surge and I didn't want to have to deal with the issues caused by surge and flood waters."

"Completely insane. But no doubt they will sell these without a problem to people who don't research (or don't care?)," another said.

In a state where new construction seems to rise faster than the water can drain, signs like this say the quiet part out loud. For all the promises of modern living and glossy marketing, there's still no clear answer for what happens when the water comes — or who's left holding the bill.

