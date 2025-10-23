Woman nicknamed 'Flood Mary' turns tragedy into action after devastating storm: 'I'm so passionate'

"I was just so upset because I wasn't prepared for it."

When sewage poured into her Worcester home during a 2000 storm, Mary Long-Dhonau made a life-changing decision to help others avoid the same devastation, the BBC reported.

Floodwater surrounded her as she stood in her living room that night. She had dealt with water damage to her property previously, but this storm was worse. Family treasures, including her infant's artwork and birth keepsakes, vanished in the water.

"I was just so upset because I wasn't prepared for it, and I lost so much. And whilst you can replace a carpet or your sofa, you can't replace your memories. And that's why I'm so passionate about people preparing for flood," Mary told the BBC.

The 59-year-old, sometimes called "Flood Mary," has dedicated the past quarter-century to studying and teaching property protection methods across England. She renovated her own house with tile floors and moisture-proof wall treatments. The next time severe rain hit, water barely accumulated inside.

Her mission tackles a problem that affects more households each year: Weather changes bring heavier downpours to communities, putting lives and buildings at risk. Some people must leave their homes for extended periods while repairs happen, which creates financial strain.

Mary shows homeowners how to modify their spaces for faster recovery when water intrudes. She demonstrates ways to elevate treasured belongings and shield furniture using common household items as well as surfaces to install that dry quickly after storms pass.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started

If you live where heavy rain occurs frequently, she suggests registering for weather notifications, developing a storm response plan, and keeping sentimental items in sealed containers on higher levels.

Outside of technical advice, Mary provides emotional encouragement to those coping with displacement trauma. After severe storms hit Rutland in January, she traveled to the damaged area to provide emotional support and argue that restoration is achievable when buildings receive a little extra help to better withstand future events.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.



