In China, a nature resort opens onto a lake with treehouses, boat houses, and pumpkin cottages

Guests at a new resort in Wuhan, China, can stay in accommodations designed to sit beside — and in some cases over — the water, with options that include floating-style rooms, treehouses, and cottage-like lodgings around the shoreline.

The property sits on Houguan Lake and is intended to offer a nature-centered getaway without placing visitors far from the city.

Called Wuhan Urban Construction Kaiyuan Senbo Resort, the 6.2-acre destination is described by My Modern Met as Central China's first suburban resort. Its overall design also draws on Wuhan's long association with water.

According to the project team, "Exploring Nature with Love" guided the development.

To express that idea across the site, designers built a village-like mix of suites around the themes of mountains, water, and lotus flowers so the resort feels tied to the surrounding landscape instead of detached from it.

Among the resort's six room categories are Forest Treehouses, Waterfront Boat Houses, Stargazing Cabins, and Pumpkin Cottages.

The boat-house units open straight onto the lake, while the cabins use skylights to bring nighttime views indoors.

To help the buildings blend more naturally into the setting, DAHLIN used materials including fish-scale wood shingles and red cedar cladding.

At this resort, the landscape is part of the design rather than just a backdrop. The lake, in particular, shapes the core of the guest experience.

Wuhan is nicknamed the "River City" and the "City of a Hundred Lakes."

Rather than relying on a single hotel tower or block, the resort spreads guests across multiple accommodation styles, each offering a different relationship to the site — elevated in the trees, set along the water's edge, or positioned above the lake.

Large windows in the treehouses frame the surrounding greenery, while the boathouses let guests experience the movement and sound of the water up close.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips, smart advice, and a chance to earn $5,000 toward home upgrades. To see more stories like this one, change your Google preferences here.