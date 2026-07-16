On the Tennessee River, 2 men built floating homes for less than a car

"Finding the perfect way of living on the water with less to spend on rent mortgages etc is bliss."

For many people squeezed by rent, mortgages, and utility bills, life on the water can sound like a fantasy.

But along one stretch of the Tennessee River, two men turned that idea into something real.

What's happening?

Arthur, a 65-year-old retiree and self-described "river rat," and Steve, another Tennessee River resident, each built their own floating houseboats for less than the cost of a car and now spend much of their time living with far lower monthly expenses.

In a YouTube video, content creator Kirsten Dirksen (@kirstendirksen) showed off the setups.

Long before retirement, Arthur decided he would someday return to the life he knew growing up on Alabama's Mobile River. He later carried out that plan from a 30-foot camper, putting together his boat with salvaged siding, framing he made himself, and a porch he installed on his own.

Now, his houseboat is decked out to his liking, with electric appliances and a super-comfy chair. Dirksen went through the homes with the retirees, asking Arthur various questions, including how his water heater works and what he does for cooking.

One commenter summed up the appeal of the off-grid homes, saying, "Finding the perfect way of living on the water with less to spend on rent mortgages etc is bliss."

Why does it matter?

The men are showing that leaving bills behind is possible with careful planning and a love for the river life.

Instead of a standard housing payment, Arthur and Steve pay $280 a month for marina slips that include electricity, water, parking, and laundry; when they leave the dock and anchor out, that part of life on the river costs nothing.

Much of the time, Arthur lives without typical hookups. His batteries last about five days between charges, he cooks on an outdoor griddle, and Tennessee Valley Authority rules allow him to stay on public shoreline for free if he moves at least a mile every 14 days.

Of course, living on a houseboat requires constant upkeep, comfort with small spaces, and a tolerance for weather and limited plumbing.

But for people like Arthur and Steve, lower-cost living arrangements can offer greater flexibility and a more fulfilling life.

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