Man reveals genius reason he never throws away silica gel packets: 'Never thought of that'

An unassuming idea from an avid fisherman has changed the game for many anglers, and it's as simple as reusing something most of us throw away.

The exceedingly easy hack takes less than two seconds to do and will prevent your fishing gear from rusting, according to TikTok creator Jeremy Johnson (@jeremyjohnson150). At the same time, the hack gives a second life to an everyday waste product that often ends up in the bin simply because consumers don't know what else to do with it.

The scoop

In the post, Jeremy places a silica gel packet — the small pouches that come with new shoes, electronics, vitamin bottles, and even packs of beef jerky — into the compartment of his tackle box that houses fishing hooks and other metal gear.

Photo Credit: TikTok

Silica gel is designed to absorb moisture and prevent dampness, so it works perfectly in environments where humidity is the enemy. Within seconds, the packet starts doing what it does best: keeping things dry.

The hack is so simple that commenters couldn't believe they hadn't thought of it themselves.

"That makes sense," wrote one. "Thanks."

How it's helping

For anyone who fishes regularly, maintaining a clean, functioning tackle box is essential. Moisture buildup after long days on the water can quickly corrode metal hooks, weights, and tools. Once rust sets in, not only does equipment become unusable, but replacing it can get costly. Jeremy's tip helps extend the life of essential gear, meaning fewer emergency trips to the fishing shop and more money saved over time.

But the environmental impact might be where this hack matters most.

Silica gel packets, while useful, are notoriously unfriendly to the environment. They are made from non-biodegradable materials that linger indefinitely in landfills. Many end up contributing to microplastic pollution, eventually making their way into rivers, oceans, soil, and even the air we breathe. Producing silica gel also comes with more pollution: extracting silica requires significant energy, water, and chemical processing, while mining can degrade nearby ecosystems.

By reusing packets that would otherwise be thrown out, anglers can give these items a longer life cycle, a small but meaningful step in reducing waste. When practiced widely, simple acts of reuse can help cut down the volume of single-use materials entering landfills each year. And for outdoor enthusiasts like fishermen, who rely on healthy aquatic ecosystems, it's an easy way to align their hobby with sustainability.

Such circular thinking that comes from finding new uses for items we typically discard has gained traction in online communities dedicated to low-waste living. Jeremy's idea fits squarely within that movement. It encourages people not just to care for their gear, but to rethink how everyday objects can be repurposed rather than tossed.

What everyone's saying

TikTok users could not help but save, share, and comment under the hack, enthralled with such a simple yet effective solution.

"You're so smart," wrote one user. "[I] never thought of that!"

Jeremy's hack is a reminder that sustainability does not always require expensive tools or major lifestyle changes. Sometimes, it's as easy as reusing the little packets we already have.

