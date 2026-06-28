'Googling, planting, and screaming': New gardener can't believe their first tomatoes actually grew

"I have no idea what I'm doing and am just flying by the seat of my pants."

One new gardener is getting noticed for a milestone many first-time growers chase: bringing tomatoes to harvest after starting them from seed.

What happened?

In a Reddit post, they shared photos of Campari tomatoes and an unfiltered reaction to the experience of growing food.

"We grew them from seeds and I absolutely can't believe it worked," the gardener wrote. "I have no idea what I'm doing and am just flying by the seat of my pants googling, planting, and screaming the whole way."

The photos showed a successful haul of exactly two tomatoes, both of which fit in the original poster's palm.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

"Congratulations, you've unlocked the gardening addiction," one commenter joked.

Another encouraged, "Good on you, growing stuff feels good!"

One other commenter shared, "Congratulations. The thrill of a first harvest is a joy regardless of whether it's bountiful or modest."

Why does it matter?

Gardening can offer meaningful everyday benefits, especially at a time when grocery prices remain high.

Growing tomatoes at home can help people save money on produce, and many gardeners say homegrown tomatoes taste noticeably better than store-bought varieties because they can ripen fully on the vine.

There are mental and physical health benefits as well. Gardening gets people moving, encourages time outdoors, and provides a hands-on activity that can help reduce stress.

Even a small harvest can build confidence and turn a simple experiment into a habit.

There are broader environmental benefits, too. Gardening can reduce packaging waste, and picking fresh produce at home reduces demand for store-bought food that has to travel for miles, producing transportation-related pollution in the process.

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