First-time gardener kept all 64 pumpkin seedlings, and turned the yard into a community patch

Instead of cutting losses, they chose to lean into the idea and picture the plot as a free pumpkin patch for neighbors this fall.

After setting out to grow only "a few" pumpkins, a first-time gardener now has 64 seedlings, a yard on the verge of being overtaken by vines, and a goal of turning the whole thing into a free community pumpkin patch by fall.

It's the sort of story that feels both sweet and slightly out of control, especially to anyone who has ever gardened with more enthusiasm than restraint.

What happened?

They brought the question to Reddit, asking whether it made more sense to thin the plants down or embrace the excess in a post on r/gardening.

Photo Credit: Reddit



According to the post, the project started after the gardener cleaned up a weedy yard to make room for a modest pumpkin planting, only to realize they did not want to cull any of the sprouts.

So every seedling went into the ground, spaced roughly three to four feet apart, with tiny umbrellas set up to protect them from the sun. Later, after learning how far pumpkin vines can travel, the gardener saw that the once-manageable plan might grow far beyond a simple backyard crop.

Instead of cutting losses, they chose to lean into the idea and picture the plot as a free pumpkin patch for neighbors this fall.

Why does it matter?

Gardening can help households save money on produce, and homegrown fruits and vegetables often taste better than store-bought versions because they can be harvested at peak ripeness.

There are health benefits, too. Digging, watering, hauling mulch, and tending plants can add gentle physical activity to daily life, while the routine of caring for a garden can help improve mood and reduce stress.

A free neighborhood pumpkin patch is exactly the kind of small, local idea that can turn a gardening mishap into a shared seasonal tradition.

What are people saying?

Most of the replies leaned toward keeping the mega-pumpkin project going.

One commenter summed up the mood with: "All gas, no brakes."

Plenty of people paired that enthusiasm with specific growing tips, telling the gardener, "Just gotta make sure to be prepared to water this much. Drip irrigation + mulch would be my guess."

Commenters also cautioned them to watch for powdery mildew and squash vine borers.

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