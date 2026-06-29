Amateur gardener packed 23 plants into a 5-by-5 bed, becoming 'a victim of [their own] success'

That setup led to explosive and impressive growth, but it also brought familiar raised-bed troubles.

A first-time gardener on Reddit accidentally turned a modest raised bed into a full-on vegetable jungle — and the internet loved it.

What happened?

In a post on Reddit's r/gardening, the amateur gardener shared photos and a detailed account of their first above-ground planter, explaining that they built it from an old fence and filled it with soil, perlite, branches, 20 worms, manure, and bits of donated catfish.

By late May, the roughly 5-foot-by-5-foot bed held 12 tomato plants, eight assorted pepper plants, two cucumber plants, and one cabbage.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

That setup led to explosive and impressive growth, but it also brought familiar raised-bed troubles: overcrowding, mildew, attacks from slugs and aphids.

"I'm a victim of my success. What do I do now?" the user wrote.

Crowded beds can reduce airflow, encourage mildew, and make it harder for plants such as peppers to produce well, but they can still produce plenty with a few adjustments.

The post also reflects a broader trend as more homeowners rethink how they use outdoor space. Swapping even part of a traditional lawn for a vegetable bed, native plants, clover, buffalo grass, or xeriscaping can reduce mowing and watering, save money on maintenance, lower water bills, and create a lower-effort yard overall.

In the post, the user asked commenters for advice.

What are people saying?

Most of the replies were encouraging.

Among the suggestions, one commenter recommended removing the lower tomato leaves to improve airflow, while assuring the gardener they would still get "more tomatoes than you know what to do with."

Others recommended practical fixes such as thinning out or relocating extra plants, training the cucumbers onto a trellis, and amending the soil.

Overall, the comment section noted that this was not a doomed garden and that, with proper care, it could produce an ample harvest throughout the season.

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