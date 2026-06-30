Officer with axe rushes into Phoenix mobile home as firefighters carry out four pugs and a turtle

"Thanks to the teamwork and fast response, everyone made it out safely."

A newly released body camera video from Phoenix is drawing attention because it captures an intense, fast-moving rescue at a burning mobile home, where a police officer grabs a garden hose and then an axe before firefighters pull out four pugs and a turtle.

The clip highlights the rapid response that helped save five pets from the flames.

What happened?

According to AZFamily, the Phoenix Police Department released the video Wednesday. It shows an officer reaching a mobile home fire at about 2:30 p.m., with smoke already pouring from the home as he runs toward it.

Before trying to get inside, the officer first used a garden hose in an effort to battle the fire. He then grabbed an axe to enter the home and check whether anyone was there, shouting, "Is anyone in there?" as flames tear through part of the home.

After firefighters made it into the structure, the effort turned to bringing the animals out safely. The video shows a firefighter handing a pug to the officer, who then runs the dog away from the fire.

In all, first responders rescued four pugs and one turtle. Officials have not said what caused the fire.

Why does it matter?

The footage shows how quickly the officer's role changes, from sizing up the smoke and flames to helping fight the fire and then assisting with rescues.

It also shows the risk firefighters go through going into a home that was actively burning to look for people and pets still inside.

In a social media post, the Phoenix Fire Department said, "Thanks to the teamwork and fast response, everyone made it out safely."

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