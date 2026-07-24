Thrift shopper uncovers a first-edition Jurassic Park, and readers are wildly jealous

"My copy says 'soon to be a major motion picture.'"

It takes a certain kind of thrift-store luck to walk out with a first-edition copy of Michael Crichton's Jurassic Park. That is exactly what happened in a TikTok clip that has fellow readers celebrating the find — and openly envying it.

What happened?

A TikTok post by Scott James Reeves (@scottjamesreeves ) highlighted a standout used-book find: a thrifted first-edition copy of Jurassic Park, one of the most recognizable sci-fi thrillers.

Readers in the comments immediately understood why the post attracted attention. "Low key jealous! I look every time I go!" one person wrote. Another said, "have first editions of both this and the Lost World! They're part of my prized collection of original Jurassic Park stuff."

Part of the excitement comes from the added appeal first editions can have for readers who love literary history, original cover art, and movie tie-in nostalgia.

The nostalgia showed up in the replies too. One commenter even joked, "My copy says 'soon to be a major motion picture.'"

Why does it matter?

Thrifting can save shoppers money on everyday purchases and, every so often, uncover rare or valuable items at steep discounts.

Books are a strong example. Whether someone is shopping for novels, children's books, cookbooks, or textbooks, secondhand shelves can cut costs dramatically.

There is an environmental benefit, too. Buying used keeps perfectly good items in circulation longer and helps reduce waste.

In the case of books, it extends the life of paper goods that required trees, water, energy, and transportation to produce in the first place.

Not every trip will turn up a first edition of a beloved bestseller, but finds like this keep plenty of shoppers checking the shelves.

What can I do?

Consistency helps. Frequent visits to thrift stores, library sales, used bookstores, and estate sales can make a big difference, since inventory changes constantly and the best items often go quickly.

It also pays to look closely. Check the copyright page for edition details, keep an eye out for intact dust jackets, and scan nearby shelves too — the same trip that turns up one gem may reveal several.

Even if you are not chasing collectibles, shopping secondhand is a smart way to cut spending on household basics, entertainment, and gifts while keeping usable goods out of the trash.

Sometimes, the value is financial. Sometimes, it is sentimental. And sometimes it is both.

"I still can't believe I found a FIRST EDITION Jurassic Park while thrifting," the poster wrote.

One commenter summed up the mood across BookTok: "I am seething with jealousy. Jurassic Park is one of my favorite books of all time."

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