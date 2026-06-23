Firefighters pull small dog from basement bedroom fire, then give it oxygen

The fire displaced eight people and four dogs from the home.

A dramatic predawn rescue in Hamden, Connecticut, ended with a small dog receiving lifesaving oxygen after firefighters pulled it from a burning basement bedroom.

The fire displaced eight people and four dogs from the home, turning a frightening morning into a communitywide emergency response.

What happened?

The Hamden Fire Department arrived to find a dangerous scene, WFSB reported.

After spotting smoke coming from a basement window, crews advanced a hose line into the basement and put out a fire in a bedroom there.

A small dog was found in that bedroom and brought out safely. Ambulance personnel at the scene gave the animal oxygen, and fire officials said the dog was expected to recover.

With the house deemed temporarily uninhabitable, its occupants and pets were forced out, and the Red Cross helped the residents with immediate needs.

Why does it matter?

Even when injuries are avoided, families can suddenly lose access to shelter, clothing, medication, and pet supplies.

Fire departments, ambulance crews, building officials, and organizations such as the Red Cross provide support in such chaotic moments.

The cause of the fire was under investigation.

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