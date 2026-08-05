Indiana firefighters race into burning home, return carrying 3 cats

One of the cats had to be revived after inhaling smoke.

A house fire in Michigan City, Indiana, sent smoke pouring through the home, but firefighters were luckily able to rescue three cats that were trapped inside.

WSBT reported that one of the cats had to be revived after inhaling smoke.

What happened?

According to WSBT, the fire began in the kitchen of a home on the 4900 block of Hillcrest Road in Michigan City and spread smoke and flames through the residence by the time crews arrived.

No one was inside the home when the fire broke out, and no human injuries were reported. But three cats were trapped inside, turning the emergency into a rescue mission for these pets.

All three cats were removed from the home, but one of them had to be revived after inhaling smoke.

The cats were taken to an animal hospital for treatment, and officials are still investigating what caused the fire, according to WSBT.

Why does it matter?

Smoke can be especially dangerous. Even if a pet avoids burns, smoke inhalation can quickly become severe. A home does not have to be fully engulfed for the air inside to become hazardous.

Although the kitchen fire didn't injure any people, it still caused enough smoke damage to put the animals inside at risk.

What can I do?

In this fire, firefighters went inside to retrieve the trapped cats; one then had to be revived, and all three were taken to an animal hospital while investigators worked to determine what caused the blaze.

Reducing the risk of kitchen fires includes never leaving cooking unattended, keeping flammable items away from the stove, and making sure smoke alarms are installed and tested regularly.

Pet owners can also prepare for emergencies by keeping carriers, leashes, or harnesses near exits so they are easy to grab. A window or door alert indicating that pets are inside can also help first responders know animals may need to be located during a fire.

It can also help to identify the nearest emergency veterinary clinic before a crisis happens. When every minute matters, knowing where to go is important for critical, life-saving treatment.

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