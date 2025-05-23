  • Home Home

Woman demonstrates clever way to make DIY fire starters using toilet paper rolls: 'These work great'

"I am legit making a ton of these!"

by James Anthony Bell III
"I am legit making a ton of these!"

Photo Credit: iStock

A reliable fire starter is key to ensuring your next cookout or camping trip is a breeze. It can also be helpful for lighting a fireplace with little hassle.

Fortunately, some common household items can be easily repurposed into great fire starters.

@ezrunner8 Home made fire starters #homemade #firestarter #diy #diyproject #recycle #reuse #repurpose #firepit #crafty #genx #momsoftiktok #lifehack #fypシ #foryoupage #over50 #motherearth ♬ Apple bitten jeans beach boys 1964 - done4dayz

The scoop

TikTok user ezrunner8 (@ezrunner8) shared a short clip showcasing how she turns her everyday household items into an easy-to-use fire-starter kit.

It's as simple as stuffing dryer lint (what else are you going to use it for?) into a paper towel or toilet paper roll, pouring some wax from a still-burning candle onto it, then rolling it up in wax paper. 

How it's helping

The wax combined with the lint makes a flammable material that burns quickly, and the wax paper makes it safe and easy to store for later use.

Using leftover household items like dryer lint and toilet paper rolls is almost always cheaper than buying a new product. Why spend money when you can kill two birds with one stone by giving your used items a new purpose and crafting something that fulfills a need?

Watch now: How bad is a gas stove for your home's indoor air quality?

What's more, doing this is a great way to declutter your home by using materials that are just lying around. It also keeps waste away from overflowing landfills or from polluting the ocean.

If you can't reuse, being aware of what items you can and cannot recycle locally can give these items a chance at a second life. 

What everyone's saying

Most who reacted to the post agreed that the hack is incredibly easy and sustainable, since it makes use of materials that most people have in their homes anyway.

Some even stated that they have found great success using the hack themselves.

What supplies do you keep on hand in case of a blackout?

Just a flashlight 🔦

A few camping lanterns 😎

A full-on emergency kit 🆘

I don't have anything 🤷

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

"These work great," one user commented.  "We save our lint year-round."

"I am legit making a ton of these!" another said. "Been saving lint for a year!"

Others cautioned against handling the wax and pointed out that it may not be the best option for burning indoors, as the lint would need to be cleaned off the inside of the chimney.

Some also recommended things other than candle wax, like bacon grease, cardboard egg boxes, or Vaseline.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.




Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

"Not bad for February in Northeast Ohio."
Home

Homeowner easily debunks myth about solar panels one month after installing new system: 'Passive income is always welcome'

Folding thredUP. Secondhand clothing company will pay you to 'clean out your closet'
Home

This secondhand clothing company will pay you to 'clean out your closet'

REI Resupply trade-in program for old outdoor gear
Home

REI makes it easy to find steep discounts on used gear and clothing — and you can make big money selling your old stuff too

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x