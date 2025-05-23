Woman demonstrates clever way to make DIY fire starters using toilet paper rolls: 'These work great'

A reliable fire starter is key to ensuring your next cookout or camping trip is a breeze. It can also be helpful for lighting a fireplace with little hassle.

Fortunately, some common household items can be easily repurposed into great fire starters.

The scoop

TikTok user ezrunner8 (@ezrunner8) shared a short clip showcasing how she turns her everyday household items into an easy-to-use fire-starter kit.

It's as simple as stuffing dryer lint (what else are you going to use it for?) into a paper towel or toilet paper roll, pouring some wax from a still-burning candle onto it, then rolling it up in wax paper.

How it's helping

The wax combined with the lint makes a flammable material that burns quickly, and the wax paper makes it safe and easy to store for later use.

Using leftover household items like dryer lint and toilet paper rolls is almost always cheaper than buying a new product. Why spend money when you can kill two birds with one stone by giving your used items a new purpose and crafting something that fulfills a need?

What's more, doing this is a great way to declutter your home by using materials that are just lying around. It also keeps waste away from overflowing landfills or from polluting the ocean.

If you can't reuse, being aware of what items you can and cannot recycle locally can give these items a chance at a second life.

What everyone's saying

Most who reacted to the post agreed that the hack is incredibly easy and sustainable, since it makes use of materials that most people have in their homes anyway.

Some even stated that they have found great success using the hack themselves.

"These work great," one user commented. "We save our lint year-round."

"I am legit making a ton of these!" another said. "Been saving lint for a year!"

Others cautioned against handling the wax and pointed out that it may not be the best option for burning indoors, as the lint would need to be cleaned off the inside of the chimney.

Some also recommended things other than candle wax, like bacon grease, cardboard egg boxes, or Vaseline.

