Woman shares smart hack to keep valuables safe using silica packets: 'I'll try that'

For those who keep journals, personal diaries, and other non-digital writings, protection, organization, and containment are high priorities.

Fortunately, there are options beyond filing cabinets and bookshelves. One Redditor, posting in the aptly named r/Journaling subreddit, highlights the use of a fireproof safe, with a few potential caveats.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

The scoop

The fireproof safe, as shown in the original poster's Reddit post, is fairly simple but robust and heavy, more than enough to protect personal documents and items from a house fire.

It's airtight, with an inner lining of insulation made of gypsum, concrete, or some proprietary compound that drastically reduces heat transference. It protects the irreplaceable musings of the author, along with other important documents, such as passports and IDs.

How it's helping

The first thought that comes to mind is the obvious one: It helps by protecting your most cherished and important work from damage or loss.

However, "mindful consumption" is another aspect that's often overlooked behind the imagined scenario of a steel cube amid a swirling inferno.

But saving journals, documents, and other important writings means less waste when the average American tosses 650 pounds of perfectly good paper per year, according to the Environmental Protection Agency.

That's 13,000 pieces of paper per household per year. A fireproof safe means more than just averting disasters using steel and insulation. It means "mindful consumption" by taking care of important work on paper and avoiding the need to replace it.

For those who don't need to keep paper protected in a safe, recycling is the best alternative, rather than throwing it away.

The only concern here is the moisture trapped within, which can damage paper over time or cause the ink to run. Fortunately, opening the safe for 30 minutes, once every two weeks, is generally enough to remove moisture buildup.

What everyone's saying

One commenter suggested purchasing reusable dehumidifier desiccants: "Get these. Reusable Silica Gel. You can bake them to reactivate. I use these to keep my hearing aids dry overnight." Not a bad idea, avoiding more consumption and resource use than necessary.

"I packed my journal safe with silica packets," said another. "Also you're supposed to open your safe once a month to air it out."

"I'll try that, thanks!" said the original poster in response.

Another reply suggested a cost-effective alternative: "100% silica kitty litter is this exactly, just way cheaper."

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.