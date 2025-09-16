  • Home Home

Gardener shares money-saving tips to grow thriving bed of plants: 'Such a great explanation'

"Thank you!"

by Brianne Nemiroff
"Thank you!"

Photo Credit: TikTok

Building a new garden bed can get expensive, especially if you don't have assistance from your community or know which gardening methods are kindest to the planet.

If you are looking to start a fresh garden plot without the use of chemicals or plastic, one TikToker demonstrated how to do so while utilizing a classic German gardening practice.

The scoop

TikToker Approachable Sustaining (@approachablesustaining) showed her followers in a video how to fill a garden bed using the hugelkultur technique.

@approachablesustaining How I fill my garden beds as easily and cheaply as possible! #gardening #gardentok #hugelkultur #sustainableliving #usewhatyougot ♬ Idyllic jazz bossa nova with piano and guitar(1298871) - TAKANORI ONDA

"How I fill my garden beds as cheaply as possible!" she wrote in the caption.

Narrating over the video, she says, "You'll want to fill your beds about 40 to 50% full of wood, [such as] old dried wood and wood pile scraps, starting with the big pieces and going progressively smaller. You want 20 to 25% of your bed to be some type of compost. You can purchase this in bulk or find it for free. [Last], you add soil to the rest of the bed. Topsoil amended with compost is a great option."

The TikToker shared that the wood acts as a sponge for the water and helps with moisture retention in the soil. The compost then adds nutrients back into the soil.

FROM OUR PARTNER

Book comfortable, reliable rooms with this new hotel brand — and get refreshingly affordable prices

Spark by Hilton offers consistent, comfortable, and affordable stays to help you save money and travel happy the next time you hit the road.

You’ll enjoy just-right rates and reliable essentials, like free WiFi and complimentary bagel-filled breakfasts every day. With new locations opening every week, Spark hotels are brightening up budget-friendly stays in the places you need to be.

Learn more

How it's helping

The hugelkultur method is not only cost-efficient, but it's also eco-friendly. This German practice utilizes raised beds, decaying organic material, and soil that functions as a self-watering and self-fertilizing system, eliminating the need for chemicals, excess water, or plastic. The result is a nutrient-rich garden with long-term growing potential.

The OP also suggests money-saving tips, such as getting manure from a local farm or using compost from your meal prep.

Growing your own food is a significant benefit to the environment, as mass-produced produce is responsible for approximately three billion tons of carbon pollution every year, according to research published in the journal Nature Food.

Gardening is also linked to better mental health and physical health due to exposure to more sunlight and adding fiber to your diet.

How would you describe your gardening skills?

I can grow anything 😎

I can grow some stuff 🧑‍🌾

I don't kill every plant 😬

I shouldn't be allowed near plants ☠️

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

What everyone's saying

The responses were overwhelmingly positive and showed gratitude for the creator's detailed video.

"Such a great explanation. Thank you!" one user commented.

"Wow, I love this!" another TikToker affirmed.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.


Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

"Uninterrupted performance."
Business

Major brand unveils ultra-efficient appliances to lower your bills every month: 'A new benchmark in efficiency and performance'

"I'm very happy with the result."
Home

This innovative company will install solar panels on your roof with no upfront costs — here's how its business model works

"We are thrilled to offer every person in this country access to surplus items at a discounted rate."
Business

Startup turns grocery shopping into an adventure with 70% discounts: 'A fun experience akin to a treasure hunt'

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x