Gardener shares money-saving tips to grow thriving bed of plants: 'Such a great explanation'

Building a new garden bed can get expensive, especially if you don't have assistance from your community or know which gardening methods are kindest to the planet.

If you are looking to start a fresh garden plot without the use of chemicals or plastic, one TikToker demonstrated how to do so while utilizing a classic German gardening practice.

The scoop

TikToker Approachable Sustaining (@approachablesustaining) showed her followers in a video how to fill a garden bed using the hugelkultur technique.

"How I fill my garden beds as cheaply as possible!" she wrote in the caption.

Narrating over the video, she says, "You'll want to fill your beds about 40 to 50% full of wood, [such as] old dried wood and wood pile scraps, starting with the big pieces and going progressively smaller. You want 20 to 25% of your bed to be some type of compost. You can purchase this in bulk or find it for free. [Last], you add soil to the rest of the bed. Topsoil amended with compost is a great option."

The TikToker shared that the wood acts as a sponge for the water and helps with moisture retention in the soil. The compost then adds nutrients back into the soil.

FROM OUR PARTNER Book comfortable, reliable rooms with this new hotel brand — and get refreshingly affordable prices Spark by Hilton offers consistent, comfortable, and affordable stays to help you save money and travel happy the next time you hit the road. You’ll enjoy just-right rates and reliable essentials, like free WiFi and complimentary bagel-filled breakfasts every day. With new locations opening every week, Spark hotels are brightening up budget-friendly stays in the places you need to be. Learn more

How it's helping

The hugelkultur method is not only cost-efficient, but it's also eco-friendly. This German practice utilizes raised beds, decaying organic material, and soil that functions as a self-watering and self-fertilizing system, eliminating the need for chemicals, excess water, or plastic. The result is a nutrient-rich garden with long-term growing potential.

The OP also suggests money-saving tips, such as getting manure from a local farm or using compost from your meal prep.

Growing your own food is a significant benefit to the environment, as mass-produced produce is responsible for approximately three billion tons of carbon pollution every year, according to research published in the journal Nature Food.

Gardening is also linked to better mental health and physical health due to exposure to more sunlight and adding fiber to your diet.

What everyone's saying

The responses were overwhelmingly positive and showed gratitude for the creator's detailed video.

"Such a great explanation. Thank you!" one user commented.

"Wow, I love this!" another TikToker affirmed.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.



