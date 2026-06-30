Feral hogs turn Texas town's backyards into midnight buffets as trappers capture 120

In parts of Katy, Texas, residents are waking up to shredded lawns, ruined garden beds, and other signs of overnight feral hog activity, fueling concern across neighborhoods.

According to a local TV report, trappers have already removed more than 120 feral hogs after the animals moved through suburban areas near Cinco Ranch and Cross Creek.

What happened?

According to FOX 26 Houston, feral hogs have been getting into neighborhoods near Exploration Park through fences and tearing up residential yards. For some homeowners, their backyards have become "midnight buffets" for animals that can destroy grass and landscaping in just one night.

After eight wild hogs were caught in a nearby cage, Katy resident Patrick Abbott described in the report the damage he had seen firsthand. Texas Hog Trappers said it has already trapped more than 120 hogs in the area.

Michael Cobb, identified in the FOX 26 Houston report as a longtime Texas Hog Trappers veteran, said the problem is not entirely surprising in a place like Katy, where the area was once heavily agricultural. He noted that hogs are highly adaptable animals that can quickly turn wild.

Why does it matter?

Feral hogs are more than a nuisance. They can destroy lawns, gardens, and fences, and they may also pose risks to pets, people, and nearby ecosystems. When hogs root through soil, they can damage plants, destabilize yards, and disrupt habitats that communities rely on for cleaner, healthier outdoor spaces.

Cobb warned that the animals "carry diseases" and are "really not good for pets or humans alike."

As development expands into former farmland and wild areas, neighborhoods are more likely to come into conflict with invasive or nuisance wildlife.

What are people saying?

Abbott said residents are relieved that trapping efforts are underway.

"They've been destroying our neighborhoods and getting in through fences and just creating havoc everywhere throughout here," he said. "So I'm glad they're getting taken care of."

He also emphasized how quickly the problem can spiral.

"One day, last year, they destroyed our whole lawn in one day, including some of our neighbors as well, too," he said.

Cobb echoed those concerns from a safety perspective, saying, "Wild hogs are pretty dangerous. They're smart, they evolve."

Once captured, the hogs are transported to a Texas farm, where they will live away from suburban neighborhoods and flowerbeds.

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