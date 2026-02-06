Homeowner devises sneaky plan to get around meddlesome HOA: 'I'll figure it out'

"I need to look further into the laws."

If you know anything about birds, then you've probably heard that crows have excellent memory when it comes to humans.

Get on a crow's bad side, and you could be feeling its vindictive wrath for years. However, if you help out a crow, then you likely just unlocked a helpful feathery friend for life.

One Redditor managed to get in the good graces of a small family of the birds by feeding them outside of their California home. However, after receiving complaints from their neighbors in their homeowners association, they were forced to take down their bird feeder. They then took to the r/crowbro community to share their experience.

Despite losing their primary way to feed the birds, the homeowner remained determined to keep their crow crew well fed. Instead of being out in the open with their good deed, they opted for a more covert approach.

"I sneak a smaller bowl of bird food under a chair out of neighbors' sight and we calmed them down a bit but it's been a blow to not be able to feed them as openly as I used to," the Redditor wrote. "I'm in CA and I need to look further into the laws but I'll figure it out."

In some cases, HOA bylaws may prohibit feeding wildlife to prevent property damage, avoid attracting unwanted pests, and reduce potential health risks. As with other questionable bylaws, this can deter some residents from enjoying their time in their neighborhood or even making money-saving upgrades to their home.

Thankfully, there is a silver lining. Regardless of the rules already in place, it is possible for homeowners in HOAs to challenge and even overturn bylaws they deem unreasonable.

A number of fellow Redditors left comments offering suggestions to help the original poster and their crows.

"Train them to bother the neighbours even harder," joked one.

"Some people are simply misery," a second user replied. "Misery personified."

"Just put some food out in something that isn't identifiable as a feeder," wrote another.

