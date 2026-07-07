Shopper stunned after walking into estate sale overflowing with vintage treasures

"And this is sale number one, what I came for right there."

A TikTok tour of an estate sale filled with pottery, transferware, lamps, and bunny-themed collectibles is drawing plenty of attention from secondhand fans online.

What happened?

A content creator named Emily (@emilysclosettherapy) documented the visit in a TikTok post and wrote in the caption, "This was my favorite sale so far for 2026! So many beautiful things!!"

As she filmed the displays of vintage items, she pointed out one of the pieces that had caught her attention, telling viewers, "And this is sale number one, what I came for right there."

Later, she summed up the selection by saying, "Holy schnikes, that was. Wow. So lots and lots of pottery, lots and lots of transferware, lots of bunnies," and added that "supposedly she has two housefuls. So there's more sales coming."

She also praised the estate sale company, Circle of Life, saying it did "a really good job presenting it and pricing it."

Why does it matter?

Estate sales and thrift shopping can offer a lower-cost way to pick up household items such as chairs, lamps, dishes, and decor, while also giving shoppers a chance to find rare, valuable, or otherwise hard-to-find pieces at deep discounts.

Choosing pre-owned items can keep useful goods in circulation longer and may help reduce how much still-usable stuff ends up in landfills.

What are people saying?

The excitement carried over to the comments.

One wrote, "That's a great one! I see things I'd have plucked right up."

Another said, "I want everything at this estate sale. You have so much self control!"

Some commenters focused on the presentation and the dishware featured in the sale.

"Props to the estate sale company for setting it up so beautifully! This is what I want MY estate sale to look like one day. LOL," one commenter wrote.

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