Homeowner searches for advice after HVAC company dares them to sue over $25k installation fail: '[Anyone] know of a way to settle this?'

The frustrating situation illustrated the importance of doing your homework ahead of a major purchase.

A dismayed homeowner on Reddit sought advice after a costly home upgrade fell drastically short of their expectations.

A thread on r/heatpumps explained the situation: after finding that their new system couldn't heat their home properly, the original installer wasn't receptive to their requests, and they sought second opinions from other companies.

Their unanimous verdict was that the system was significantly undersized. The company that installed the system refused to admit fault and told them to take legal action. The post continued with several questions about their next steps, whether legal action was a viable option, and whether anyone knew "of a way to settle this?"

Their first response came from someone claiming expertise in the issue and experience with similar cases. Ultimately, the answer hinged on the wording of the contract: "In essence, did the contracting company do the things that they signed to do on the contract?"





Another suggested the company might be trying to offload the costs onto its insurer. "They can't file a claim against their insurance without a judgment against them. They'd rather take a hit to their policy than pay for $50k in materials and labor trying to make it right."

This frustrating situation illustrated the importance of doing your homework ahead of a major purchase. A heat pump can be a game-changer for slashing energy prices, but it's a boondoggle if it's not up to spec. With TCD's HVAC Explorer, you can compare costs from vetted installers and save up to 50% on your energy bills.

If the initial expense is an issue, one HVAC Explorer partner, Palmetto, offers lease options starting at $99 per month. No maintenance worries — just instant energy efficiency with $0 down.

When powered by solar energy, a heat pump is the ultimate safeguard against runaway energy prices and a source of resilience against extreme weather events when paired with a battery backup. Check out TCD's Solar Explorer to save up to $10,000 on solar installations. You might also be sitting on up to $5,000 in rewards for upgrading your home. Palmetto's free Home app is the key to unlocking those savings.

FROM OUR PARTNER Stay warm all winter long with the Apple of intelligent space heaters Kelvin is the Apple of space heaters, designed for energy efficiency and maximum comfort. It's completely silent and intelligently controlled, with setup taking just 5 minutes. Built from premium materials like aluminum and glass, Kelvin works beautifully as a full-home heating system or as the perfect solution for that one room that never feels warm enough. Learn More

Others on the thread suggested alternate courses of action to avoid an expensive lawsuit.

"Hit them a little closer to home for a lot less. File a complaint with the Enforcement Section of the Michigan Bureau of Construction Codes," one proposed.

Another noted that, regardless of what the contract said: "...your installer has a duty to adhere to code. You need to at least consult a lawyer FIRST to see if you have a case under the Consumer Protection Act, and get some sound guidance on what to do or not to do to try and recover your damages."

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.