Woman calls out ridiculous runway look over baffling design: 'Where are we going in this?'

"Can you imagine what would happen if it got caught in an escalator or elevator?"

TikToker refashionedhippie (@refashionedhippie) didn't disappoint with her colorful commentary about an equally colorful outfit in this video about a "high fashion" showstopper. It's hard to describe what the actual outfit is. Is it a coat? Is it a dress? Is it a costume? Either way, this TikTok video and comments created many humorous nicknames for this fashion fail. One comment even hinted that it may be a fashion designer trying to troll rich people.

When it comes to fashion, the top designers understand how to make a name for themselves. That often means going beyond the typical ready-to-wear pieces to have some over-the-top looks just for the runway or a photoshoot. This look seems to have been inspired by the tinsel you use at Christmas or for party decorations. Someone in the comments even compared it to cheerleader pom poms.

For even more fun, the second look was even more outrageous than the first one, using even more colors in the tinsel-like material.

It's a good job these outfits are likely just for the runway, because they would almost certainly end up sitting in a landfill if mass-produced, as so many fast fashion products do — unfortunately, tinsel isn't recyclable. So when the OP asks "Where are we going in this?" there is only one answer possible — the runway…or, maybe a parade as a float.

Needless to say, the comments didn't disappoint with this one.

One read, "When Mom finds the candy wrappers you've been hiding under your bed since 1999."

TCD NEWSLETTER Your personal guide to a cleaner, cooler future

Another person said, "If you're wearing that, you're going anywhere you want. Everyone will move out of the way."

It brought back holiday memories for one commenter, who stated, "It looks like rainbow tinsel we put on Christmas trees in the 80s.... so I'm off to my office Christmas party."

"Can you imagine what would happen if it got caught in an escalator or elevator?" asked a fourth user. "Or car door. Or any random doorknob…"

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.