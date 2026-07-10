July 4 storm turns chaotic as floodwater surges into family's home

"Can't believe I caught this on camera."

One family's July 4 rapidly turned into a storm emergency after floodwaters began pouring into their home and a light post toppled outside.

What happened?

The family shared footage of the scene on TikTok, which captured water rushing in while they tried to figure out how it was building up outside the house and getting inside. In the middle of the scene, someone says, "Uhh, there goes our light post."

In the caption, a family member wrote, "Can't believe I caught this on camera. Happy July 4th! Thanks to our family for all the help."

As the rain and wind worsen, one family member says, "It is just pouring in," and asks if water is "just sitting somewhere" before entering the home.

Comments on the post reflected both the chaos of the moment and the relief that the family appeared to be safe.

One commenter added, "Glad y'all are safe. When you can, you guys should contact a certified arborist for your trees. They can help trim them the healthy way so your trees will be as healthy and beautiful as they should be and get rid of all the dead and weaker branches that get snapped off in high winds."

Why does it matter?

Flooding can damage walls, flooring, wiring, furniture, vehicles, and treasured belongings in a matter of minutes.

Worsening extreme weather disasters endanger lives and livelihoods by increasing the risk of injury, displacement, mold exposure, contaminated water, and power outages.

They also threaten community safety when roads become impassable, and emergency response is stretched thin, while repair bills, insurance claims, and lost work time can destabilize household finances and local economies.

For many families, the aftermath can last far longer than the storm itself. Cleanup costs, temporary housing needs, and landscape damage can all add up, especially when high winds weaken trees or knock over structures around a home.

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