Haridwar family is left shocked after 27 baby snakes are found in household water tank

The reaction has largely been a mix of disbelief and anxiety.

A family in Haridwar, India, made an alarming discovery when a pile of baby snakes turned up in the home's water tank.

The incident involved a residence where the family's water tank was found to contain 27 baby snakes, leaving the family shocked.

According to Times Now, it happened in Sarai village of Haridwar district. After the family noticed movement inside the tank, they checked and found multiple snake hatchlings crawling around.

The family notified neighbors and authorities, according to the outlet. Officials from the forest department and experienced snake rescuers Talib and Bhola arrived on the scene, and the reptiles were ultimately relocated to a natural habitat.

According to Times Now, the rescues spent time inspecting the tank and each hatchling as it was removed. While residents gathered to watch the rescue, officials reported that no injuries were reported during the rescue operation.

While the incident was alarming for the family and local residents, some people took to social media to note the reptiles did not pose a danger to humans.

One person on an ETimes Lifestyle Instagram post attempted to identify the snakes, writing, "Such cuties. Checkered keelback non venomous."

On the Times of India Instagram post, another person agreed, writing, "Don't worry it's Non venomous water snake… so don't worry."

Even when snakes are not venomous, finding a bundle of them in a household water tank raises obvious concerns about sanitation, safety, and the stress such a discovery can cause for families.

A water tank is part of everyday life, so fears of contamination and the possibility of more animals nearby can quickly turn a strange incident into a serious public health and home-maintenance issue.

Wildlife experts have long noted that as human development expands, natural shelter and water sources can shrink or shift, pushing animals into closer contact with people.

Tanks, pipes, roofs, and storage areas can become cool, protected spaces for animals trying to survive.

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