Mom checks trash bin after heavy rain, ends up adopting Angel with her head stuck in a cat food tin

"We took her home over the weekend and got her clean, fed, and loved."

A rainy-day run to the dumpster turned into a life-changing rescue when one person discovered a cat with its head trapped inside an empty food tin.

Now, the once-stranded feline, Angel, is thriving in a forever home, and her before-and-after story is drawing attention for all the right reasons.

What happened?

According to a Reddit post shared by Angel's new owner, their mom discovered the cat in a dumpster in November. Just before throwing their garbage away, the poster said their mom looked in and found the cat with her head stuck inside an empty cat food tin.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

The poster noted that if their mom had not checked inside the dumpster, Angel likely would not have made it through the day.

After the animal was discovered, she was taken to the vet for treatment.

"No registration information for her microchip was found. We took her home over the weekend and got her clean, fed, and loved," the poster wrote.

Since her adoption, Angel has gained significant weight and a new home.

"I guess the moral of this story is to check the bin before you throw away rubbish and always crush cans before throwing them away, especially if they contain cat food," the poster wrote.

Why does it matter?

Discarded containers, cans, and tins can pose serious hazards for pets and wild animals alike, particularly after storms or flooding, when trash gets shifted around and animals may be more desperate to find shelter or a meal.

Rescue animals can recover in remarkable ways when they receive medical care, safety, and stability. Angel not only survived but also got healthy and settled into a loving home.

What are people saying?

Users thanked the poster for taking Angel in.

"The agony animals go through breaks my whole heart. I'm so grateful for your kindness," one wrote.

"Poor girl. Thank you for saving beautiful Angel," another said.

"She looks so happy and safe now," someone else commented.

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