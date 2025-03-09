New homeowner outraged after discovering shocking electrical issue: 'This feels very American'

Electric vehicles are more popular than ever. How do we know this? Besides the reams of statistics proving so, they are also now being falsely advertised by real estate agents and websites to entice (or scam, depending on your level of politeness) prospective homebuyers.

Recently, a Redditor posted a picture of a fake outlet in their home, with the caption: "Discovered the 220v outlet was a fake that Redfin installed to make it seem like the house was upgraded for EV charging."

Photo Credit: Reddit

The homeowner clarified that they had bought the home three years prior. "If my memory is right, the outlet was covered by the screens for the windows that were leaned up against the wall, or he just missed it," they said, referring to the home inspector.

When encouraged to sue by the many commenters pointing out that these actions constitute fraud, the poster declined, saying: "I think to actually wire something like this is like $400 and I don't have a current need for it anyway, so the ROI is too small for the headache of filing, etc. Also, I assume that the paperwork done during escrow indemnifies the seller because you acknowledge having done an inspection and you're accepting the condition of the home."

Thankfully, this particular person does not have an electric vehicle and so was not materially affected by the false outlet. But hearing stories like this certainly can dissuade potential buyers of electric vehicles from pulling the trigger on a purchase.

EV prices are decreasing as the manufacturing process becomes more efficient, and they have always been cheaper to run than gas-powered cars. But a large majority of American homes are not EV-friendly just yet, so if you own an electric vehicle, are lucky enough to find a house that advertises a charging apparatus, close on a deal, and only then realize that its electric vehicle accommodations were just a façade? That's a scary thought.

One user put it plainly enough: "This feels very American."

