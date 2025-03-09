  • Home Home

New homeowner outraged after discovering shocking electrical issue: 'This feels very American'

"The outlet was covered by the screens."

by Mandela Namaste
"The outlet was covered by the screens."

Photo Credit: Depositphotos.com

Electric vehicles are more popular than ever. How do we know this? Besides the reams of statistics proving so, they are also now being falsely advertised by real estate agents and websites to entice (or scam, depending on your level of politeness) prospective homebuyers. 

Recently, a Redditor posted a picture of a fake outlet in their home, with the caption: "Discovered the 220v outlet was a fake that Redfin installed to make it seem like the house was upgraded for EV charging."

"The outlet was covered by the screens."
Photo Credit: Reddit

The homeowner clarified that they had bought the home three years prior. "If my memory is right, the outlet was covered by the screens for the windows that were leaned up against the wall, or he just missed it," they said, referring to the home inspector. 

When encouraged to sue by the many commenters pointing out that these actions constitute fraud, the poster declined, saying: "I think to actually wire something like this is like $400 and I don't have a current need for it anyway, so the ROI is too small for the headache of filing, etc. Also, I assume that the paperwork done during escrow indemnifies the seller because you acknowledge having done an inspection and you're accepting the condition of the home."

Thankfully, this particular person does not have an electric vehicle and so was not materially affected by the false outlet. But hearing stories like this certainly can dissuade potential buyers of electric vehicles from pulling the trigger on a purchase. 

EV prices are decreasing as the manufacturing process becomes more efficient, and they have always been cheaper to run than gas-powered cars. But a large majority of American homes are not EV-friendly just yet, so if you own an electric vehicle, are lucky enough to find a house that advertises a charging apparatus, close on a deal, and only then realize that its electric vehicle accommodations were just a façade? That's a scary thought.

Watch now: How bad is a gas stove for your home's indoor air quality?

One user put it plainly enough: "This feels very American."

Should homeowners associations be able to determine what you grow in your garden?

Yes 💯

Only if it impacts your neighbors 🏘️

Depends on what you're growing 🌼

Heck no 🙅

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

This a significant step for battery-supported induction technology.
Business

This startup has a secret weapon that could save you thousands for your kitchen: 'Gives you that magic ... without having to upgrade your whole home's [system]'

Once you send back your Take Back Bag full of clothes, you get $30 worth of "Trashie Cash."
Home

This simple bag lets you earn rewards by recycling your old stuff — here's how it works and where to get one

That means a lower energy bill and less toxic fumes from dirty fuels being burned.
Business

This startup could save you thousands with the first 'intelligent' hot water heater of its kind: 'You can get up to 500% efficiency'

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x