Homeowner shares photo of tricky landscaping problem: 'Very embarrassing'

"Thanks for asking the question."

A homeowner new to tree care recently decided to eliminate the infamous 'mulch volcano' covering the base of their tree, earning praise from arborists in the Reddit community, r/arborists.

In the post, the OP shared a photo of the exposed roots, prompting commenters to ask why they had made the change.

One arborist offered a detailed explanation: "You dig out a tree's root flare to prevent fungal decay and strangulation from girdling roots (think about roots circling the tree)," they stated. "By removing the soil and mulch, allowing the trunk to breath and receive oxygen and water," they continued.

The OP responded appreciatively, admitting, "As a total newb to this concept (which is very embarrassing, as I have been planting trees for DECADES thinking I knew what I was doing), I could not have answered it better."

Indeed, exposing a tree's root flare prevents root rot and other diseases that often thrive under mulch volcanoes. Despite being a popular landscaping trend, these volcanoes can actually harm trees.

While some landscapers argue that mulch mounds are aesthetically pleasing, use up excess mulch, and protect the trunk, arborists have been working to educate tree owners that this practice encourages root girdling, rot, and attracts pests and pathogens, problems that can ultimately kill a tree.

By removing the excessive mulch, the homeowner allowed the tree roots to breathe, supporting a healthier yard ecosystem and aiding native plants. This proactive step can also save money in the long run by reducing the need for costly tree removal or professional interventions to address damage caused by mulch volcanoes.

Redditors were happy to see the post in the community.

"Thanks for asking the question so the rest of us lurkers can learn too," wrote one thankful commenter.

Others continued to praise the OP.

"Excellent job! If anything gets me on a soapbox from 0 to 60 it's mulch volcanoes. Thank you for taking good care of your tree," they responded.

