US EV fears are making Hyundai Ioniq 5 rentals cheaper than economy cars

A Reddit post about electric vehicle rentals is drawing attention after one traveler shared an unexpectedly simple upside to lingering EV skepticism in the United States: cheaper prices at the rental counter.

In the r/electricvehicles subreddit, one user said they were in Denver for a work trip and found that EVs were the lowest-priced option at the rental agency, even less expensive than gas-powered subcompacts. Rather than ending up in a bare-bones economy car, they said they drove away in a Hyundai Ionic 5 "for a price that's cheaper than a Toyota Yaris."

The post, titled "One 'benefit' of US EV phobia — cheap car rentals," picked up hundreds of upvotes and more than 100 comments from people who said they had noticed the same thing. The original poster put it plainly: "You can only do that when most shoppers are still scared of EVs. Oh well, their loss."

The response resonated because it captures an unusual moment in the EV market. Many drivers are still wary of battery range, charging logistics, or simply trying unfamiliar technology. But that hesitation can also create an opening for other consumers. In some markets, rental companies appear to be pricing EVs aggressively to move inventory, allowing travelers to book newer, more premium models for less than the cost of the most basic gas cars.

For renters, that can make an ordinary reservation feel like a bargain test drive. Instead of committing to a dealership visit or a purchase, drivers can try an EV on a real trip, see how charging works, and get a feel for the quieter ride and fast acceleration.

And for the environment, every rental that replaces a gas-powered vehicle can help reduce tailpipe pollution while giving more people firsthand experience with transportation that does not rely on gasoline.

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Several commenters said that kind of hands-on experience changed how they thought about EVs. One person wrote that renting an EV for a 150-mile work trip "completely changed what cars I decided I was looking to buy," adding that after driving an Ioniq 5 and seeing how quickly it fast-charged, they later bought a 2023 Chevy Bolt.

One commenter said renting different EVs is "a cool way to try out other EVs without having to visit a dealership," and another added that a Polestar rental on a trip to France helped persuade their family to eventually make the switch.

The thread shows how online debate around EVs may be shifting. Fear and uncertainty may still be holding back demand in some places, but for curious drivers, that gap is creating a cheap and convenient way to try the technology for themselves, sometimes in a much nicer car than they expected.

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