Estate sale shopper spends $100, loses three nails, nearly gets a ticket, and says it was worth it

"I need a shower and I need to lay down."

For one thrifter, a morning estate sale turned into a minor endurance exercise. Over the four-hour event, Lisa Kintner (@LessaLaur) lost three nails, nearly got a parking ticket, and spent at least $100.

But the verdict was that the event was still, in Kintner's own words, "absolutely worth it."

What happened?

In the video, the secondhand shopper walked viewers through her haul, calling it "the estate sale that I sold my soul for" and noting that the event had been advertised as "the shopper's paradise."

Along with vintage serving pieces, floral coasters, and a huge stack of table linens, Kintner was especially struck by how many practical items were still unopened but highly discounted.

Among these items were unopened L'Occitane products, such as shower oil, body cream, soap, and small hand creams.

Clothing was part of Kintner's haul too, including an embroidered butter-yellow nightgown, a silk top, floral sweaters, pajama pants, and a knit sweater.

For the household textiles, the creator joked that the selection was so good that, "I blacked out in the linen closet," while going through doilies, placemats, table runners, napkins, and hand towels.

Kintner ended the video sounding exhausted, saying, "I need a shower and I need to lay down."

Why does it matter?

Estate sale hauls highlight how many useful goods are in circulation rather than in stores. Beauty products, linens, dishes, and clothing — items many people buy new without a second thought — can often be found secondhand for far less.

A $100 trip that yields personal care products, home decor, and wearable clothing can stretch a budget in ways traditional retail often can't.

Estate sales and thrift stores can also offer rare, high-quality, or vintage items at steep discounts, whether that means embroidered textiles, unusual glassware, or well-made clothing with details that are harder to find in newer fast fashion pieces.

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