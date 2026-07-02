Thrifter's $23 estate sale haul has bargain hunters doing a double take

"And obviously a lot of this stuff is for our new house."

One shopper's estate sale haul is drawing attention online after she revealed that she filled her car with home decor and seasonal finds for just $23.

Some of the standout pieces cost as little as 10 cents, making the already impressive secondhand haul the kind of bargain that leaves thrift shoppers doing a double take.

What happened?

In a recent TikTok, one thrifter showed off what she called "the most insane super cheap estate sale that I've ever been to."

To underscore how unusually inexpensive the sale was, she said there were "a ton of decor items for crazy cheap. Like, I'm talking 10 cents, a quarter, so cheap," adding that "the back of my car was filled and I spent $23."

Her haul included various home goods, tablecloths, mugs, greenery, fake flowers, flags, wrapping paper, and seasonal decorations for Thanksgiving, Christmas, Valentine's Day, and the Fourth of July.

She told viewers, "we're actually moving, which is very exciting. And obviously a lot of this stuff is for our new house."

Among the deals she singled out were a bin of wrapping paper and the tote for $1, a holiday painting for $2, and a turkey plate for $3.

Why does it matter?

Everyday essentials such as tablecloths, serving pieces, mugs, and storage bins can get expensive quickly when purchased new, particularly for people furnishing a home or preparing to host for the holidays.

There is also the added thrill of coming across unique or potentially valuable items at steep discounts. In this case, that included a winter scene painting, quality linens, and seasonal decor that can be reused year after year.

Shopping estate sales, thrift stores, and garage sales can also help keep perfectly usable goods in circulation longer, reducing waste while helping shoppers save money.

For readers interested in trying to save on home goods, try shopping at thrift stores as a simple way to cut unnecessary expenses and give secondhand items a new life.

What are people saying?

One commenter simply wrote, "I love Estate sales."

Another said, "What a great haul! I love to go to estate sales and garage sales also!!"

A third wrote, "You're going to have so much fun decorating your new home!"

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