Escaped pet snake turns up under compost heap after going missing 15 months ago

Ultimately, certain markings and the snake's deformed tail confirmed it.

After going missing over a year ago, a small pet snake was reunited with its owner in Lincolnshire, U.K., when a neighbor found it tucked under a compost pile.

What happened?

According to the BBC, Emma Dormer, who lives in Donington, Lincolnshire, said her husband came across the snake while gardening near their compost pile.

The discovery startled Dormer, telling the outlet she was "terrified" at first. However, after the snake was discussed in the Donington Facebook group, Dormer was quickly connected with the snake's original owner, Mark Gordon-Hill.

Gordon-Hill told the BBC he recognized the snake in Dormer's Facebook post, but wasn't certain it was his lost pet until he reunited with it in person.

"There was this little inkling in my head. I was like — that's exactly the same snake that went missing a year ago, and then when I got there, I was like, yeah, that's my snake!" Gordon-Hill told the outlet.

Ultimately, certain markings and the snake's deformed tail confirmed it for Gordon-Hill.

Why does it matter?

Pet reptiles are generally considered highly dependent on controlled indoor environments, making this snake's survival outdoors for well over a year all the more surprising.

Gordon-Hill said, according to the BBC, that the animal appeared to be in good health and that he believes it survived by eating local wildlife.

The reunion left Gordon-Hill feeling optimistic.

"It was heartwarming," he told the BBC. "There's hope out there for if anyone does lose any animal, any reptile, it's nice that it has survived and has come back to its proper home!"

Dormer, meanwhile, said she was ready for the ordeal to be over after the snake turned up in her garden.

"Hopefully [it will be] the last we will see of that!" she said to the BBC.

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