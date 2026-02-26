Homeowner baffled after HOA issues unreasonable demand: 'Talk about control freaks'

  • Home Home

One distressed HOA member sought advice dealing with the fallout from the removal of some English Ivy.

The homeowner posted on Reddit explaining that the building adjoining their parking spot previously had some overgrown English ivy all over a wall, and as it got more out of control, it was even damaging their car and invading their property.

"My HOA is managed by some company who didn't respond to any of my requests to trim it so I went to the building next door and they gave me permission to remove the ivy on their wall," they wrote.

After removing the pesky, invasive plant, the homeowner's HOA sent a letter saying they "liked the look of the ivy" and demanding that the person pay to have it replaced. The poster was concerned it would be expensive — and that they'd lose their parking spot to the ivy again. 

"I wouldn't be interested in replacing ivy," the OP said.

HOAs can be notoriously resistant to money-saving improvements like planting native gardens or installing solar panels — and in the case of this invasive English ivy, unaware of the destructive qualities it can have on buildings, gardens, and biodiversity.

It's possible to contend with HOAs and get bylaws changed, though, if the right approach is taken.

Commenters were well aware of this, though; many commented on English ivy's detriments. 

One person said, "You actually performed a valuable community service by removing it," adding, "Is your HOA going to fine and sue you for an alteration on a building they don't own or have anything to do with? Talk about control freaks!"

Most people found the situation pretty clear, taking the side of the homeowner who got approval to remove the ivy. 

A commenter summed it up: "Reply to your management company with the facts. This ivy was damaging my property. It was not the HOA property. The owner of the property gave written permission to remove it. Have a good day."

