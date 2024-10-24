The cost of rooftop solar just got thousands cheaper — thanks to the new interest rate cuts

With the new lower interest rates, this is a great time to check out your options and find the right choice for you.

For the first time in over four years, the Federal Reserve cut interest rates by half a percentage point. For homeowners interested in a solar loan, these new rates could lead to big savings, and EnergySage can get you started on your journey to going solar.

The scoop

The new benchmark lending rate is now down to 4.75-5.25%. In even better news, the Fed will potentially cut interest rates again during their next meeting in November. Interest rate cuts are great news for consumers looking to invest in solar energy.

Finding the right provider and solar system can be overwhelming. There are a lot of choices available and decisions to make. Thankfully, a visit to EnergySage will cut down on research time and help you find the best rates and most reliable providers in your area.

When you land on the website, you'll need to enter a few quick details about yourself and your solar needs to get started. Then, the company will provide quotes from top-rated installers in your area and advice from an unbiased expert.

President and COO Charlie Hadlow told The Cool Down: "We are dedicated to providing knowledge and transparency that empower people to make the best choices for themselves, their families, and their homes."

How it's working

There are a lot of impactful home energy upgrades to consider, and going solar is at the top of the list. Switching to solar energy saves homeowners money on power bills and reduces reliance on the power grid while also lowering planet-overheating pollution.

Solar is a great step toward making your house a smart home. Other smart home updates, like adding a smart thermostat and lighting, can add to your annual savings.

Exploring EnergySage's free tools to get quick solar installation estimates and compare quotes can cut through all the noise and get you the best deal possible.

Other companies like WattBuy and Arcadia can also help you switch to a more efficient energy system in your home, save you money, and cut down on pollution.



Hadlow said, "We have saved homeowners over $100 million by helping them spend 20% less than the national average on home energy projects."

What people are saying

EnergySage has over 1,000 reviews on Google, many of which feature homeowners singing their praises.

One user said, "Our EnergySage advisor was really helpful and patient with us."

Another homeowner wrote, "I used EnergySage to get multiple quotes from reputable high quality installers in my area. The process was simple and painless."

One user said, "They made it easy to compare and choose the right fit for your needs."

