Gardener demonstrates genius hack to grow seemingly endless supply of fresh herbs: 'So useful'

A few starter basil plants and a simple pruning trick are all it takes to grow an endless supply of fresh herbs at home. This gardening hack is helping viewers grow a mini food garden right from the kitchen counter.

The scoop

TikToker Jake Widmann (@jakewidmann) took a break from his usual dinner prep clips to share a hack that produces an abundance of herbs.

@jakewidmann Grow endless heaps of fresh basil…here's how! Snag some basil plants from your favorite lawn and garden store, or as I've done many times before, from Aldi or Walmart. Drop them in some soil and follow the directions in the video and below to turn those little plants into basil bushes. When your basil stems start to grow find the lowest leaf growths and cut about a half inch above that growth. Those little stems that you leave behind will grow into two more stems with many more leaves. From each of those stems you will eventually cut them back to the lowest leaf growth as well. Do this for every stem on your plant and you will quickly turn that basil plant into a basil bush. Want to know how store it, drop a comment below and I'll make a video for you! ♬ original sound - Jake Widmann

Widmann explained that he paid under $10 for three small basil plants from Aldi. With the right pruning technique, they're quickly growing into full, bushy basil shrubs.

The method is simple: cut about half an inch above the lowest set of leaves on each stem. Those nodes sprout into two new branches, doubling your basil supply each time you harvest.

And all those heaps of fresh basil can be used in many ways in the kitchen.

"You can freeze-dry it, you can dehydrate it, and grind it up to have some fresh basil powder, you can dredge it in oil — there are a number of things that you can do with it," Widmann shared.

How it's helping

Fresh basil can cost more than $3 per ounce in stores, and most bunches wilt long before you use them. An endless supply at home saves money, cuts food waste, and gets fresher, better-tasting produce right when you need it.

Growing your own food can also eliminate the need for plastic packaging, trips to the store, and long-distance shipping.

Food production, which includes mass-produced, globally shipped produce, creates up to 26% of our world's heat-trapping gases, per Our World in Data. Reducing our reliance on that produce can help shrink the environmental impact of our meals.



There are also health and wellness perks, including greater control over what goes into our produce, reduced stress, and improved overall physical and mental well-being. One study even linked community gardening to improved gut health and fiber intake.

What everyone's saying

Comments praised the no-waste approach and ease of rooting cuttings. Some viewers have also shared ideas on what to do when basil harvests become abundant.

"Blend in a bit of oil and freeze in cubes. So useful," said one commenter.

"Not to mention you could root your cuttings and do it all again!" suggested another.

For anyone inspired by this basil hack, starting a home garden and controlling pests without chemicals is a simple next step. Actions like this save money, boost health, and help the planet.

