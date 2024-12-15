Employee shares impressive before-and-after photos of major corporate perk: 'It's nice to get out there during lunch'

One employee received an incredible opportunity at their workplace: the chance to plant in one of the office's new garden beds.

They shared the story in the r/gardening subreddit.

"I work in a pretty large office building, about 2,000 people," they said. "A couple years ago they redid the parking lots, and added a walking trail, picnic area, and gardening plots for employees."

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

The original poster shared before and after photos of the space. The "before" shot shows raised beds bordered by concrete pavers to form a retaining wall that also serves as a low bench. In between the plots, there is a mulch path. The original poster's plot has been planted with rows of seedlings, and trellises stand ready for some of the taller plants.

In the "after" shot, the plants have shot up, filling the planter and trellises with veggies.

"There are about 50 raised beds like this, maybe 3' x 8' each," said the original poster. "Anyone can sign up to use one for free (although there's a waiting list now). They provide some basic tools and hoses, and you can grow just about anything you want. This year I've got English cucumbers, green onions, lettuce, green beans, broccoli, and a couple tomato plants. People around me are growing lots of tomatoes and peppers, zucchini, kale, and spices of all kinds like dill and cilantro."

According to the original poster, the perk is a pleasant addition to their work culture.

"It's nice to get out there during lunch, and there's lots of veggie trading," they said.

There are a lot of benefits to community gardening. Obviously, you can reduce your grocery bill by growing your own produce like the original poster did. It's also good for your health — after all, you're getting exercise, spending time in the sun, and eating more fiber. The activity also reduces stress, which is doubly important in the workplace.

Commenters loved the idea.

"Wow! That's so cool your work has a space like this," said one user. "We need more of this!"

"We have a 'main' post office in town and the front yard is un-tended, overgrown in places, balding in others. A weed yard one might say," said another commenter. "Turning it into planters for neighbors would do wonders for the place. I'm going to suggest this to them."

