Woman shares story of stranger who fanned her sweaty toddler on a scorching day in Singapore

"Five to six people, literally five to six people, stood up to offer me their seat."

Summer travel with a toddler can become exhausting fast. On one packed train ride in Singapore, though, a difficult commute left a mother with a lasting memory of how much a stranger's kindness can matter.

What happened?

After a trip to Universal Studios, a woman named Sakshi said she boarded a crowded metro with her sleeping toddler on her shoulder. In the heat, the child became sweaty, hot, and extremely uncomfortable.

"In Singapore, we had just come out of Universal Studios, and it was very hot in Singapore at that time. My baby was asleep on my shoulder, and we were both sweating a lot. Then the metro arrived, we got on, and as usual, the metro was very crowded," she said.

She said other passengers responded almost immediately. "As soon as I stepped inside the metro, five to six people, literally five to six people, stood up to offer me their seat," she recalled.

One woman nearby then helped cool the toddler by quietly fanning the child. Sakshi said she continued this for around 15 minutes, without drawing attention to herself or expecting anything in return.

"She was continuously fanning me and my baby… I was so emotional… No stranger has done anything this kind for me," she said.

Why does it matter?

Crowded trains, high temperatures, bags, and an overstimulated child can quickly leave parents feeling stressed and isolated. Even a small gesture, whether offering a seat or helping comfort a child, can completely change the experience.

Public transit works best when riders look out for one another, and actions like this can make cities feel more welcoming and connected, especially for families, travelers, and people navigating difficult moments.

What are people saying?

Many people online said the moment reminded them that strangers can still be deeply considerate. Much of the reaction focused on how quietly and steadily the woman helped, without turning the situation into something about herself.

Some also shared their own travel stories in which strangers stepped in to help, including with babies, bags, or by simply offering a seat.

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