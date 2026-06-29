Wife tossed a 'dead' elephant ear off the porch 4 years ago, and it grew back where it landed

A plant that looks dead may instead be dormant, stressed, or simply waiting for better conditions.

Sometimes, the plant you think is gone is simply waiting for the right moment to return.

A photo making the rounds on Reddit centers on an elephant ear plant that had been written off and tossed from a porch, only to reappear years later growing where it fell.

What happened?

On r/gardening, a user shared an image of the elephant ear now thriving beside the porch, and the post drew about 6,500 upvotes on Reddit.

Photo Credit: Reddit



"My wife threw a 'dead' elephant ear off the porch like four years ago," the post's caption explained.

Why does it matter?

Elephant ears grow from tubers, and like many plants with similar underground components, they can return even after seeming completely spent. A plant that looks dead may instead be dormant, stressed, or simply waiting for better conditions.

In some regions, elephant ears can be invasive, spreading quickly through underground tubers. That's why it's important to understand which plants are native and which are aggressive growers in your area, as seemingly removed plants can sometimes reappear and spread unexpectedly.

In general, it's good practice to plant with intention. Choosing native species over traditional lawns can help reduce water usage and lower maintenance.

Replacing even part of a traditional grass lawn with lower-maintenance options such as native plants, clover, buffalo grass, or xeriscaping can reduce mowing time, cut water bills, and lessen the need for fertilizers and other upkeep.

Those changes can also create more climate-resilient outdoor spaces that support pollinators and local ecosystems.

Waiting before giving up on a struggling plant can also avoid both waste and the cost of buying another one. That kind of patience also keeps organic material out of the trash and encourages people to work with nature rather than against it.

What are people saying?

Commenters quickly added their own experiences with plants appearing after being discarded in their gardens.

"I thought I was being funny squeezing the tomatoes, that were left on the plant after a freeze, back into the raised beds. Joke was on me they all grew this spring," one user said. "But, I am happy to have so many cherry tomatoes growing and producing!!"

"That's how I ended up growing grapes lol. I threw some stems and seeds from some farmer's market native frost grapes off my deck just for fun, and two years later we ended up having to put up trellises to keep it from taking over the side of the house," another added.

This unexpected regrowth is a reminder of just how resilient some plants can be, and why it's important to be mindful about what ends up in your compost pile or garden beds. Even plants that seem dead can sometimes spring back to life under the right conditions.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips, smart advice, and a chance to earn $5,000 toward home upgrades. To see more stories like this one, change your Google preferences here.